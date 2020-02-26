Anyone who's walked into a sunglass shop knows how intimidating it can be to find a new pair when you're met with rows and rows of options. The search can become even more stressful when you don't know exactly what you're looking for. But, just like shopping for anything else, it never hurts to have a helping hand from someone who knows a thing or two on the subject, and in this case it's mega-fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni — who's spilled on her top spring sunglass trends and how she's styling them.

Sunglass Hut has tapped Ferragni to share her secrets on the sunglass trends she's loving for spring and how to wear them. From classic tortoise silhouettes and sleek cat-eye shapes to sporty styles and bold frames, the entrepreneur's favorite trends for the season ahead offer a little something for everyone. Even better? You can snag all the sunglasses she's loving in one conveninent spot — SunglassHut.com.

So, what frames caught the attention of "The Blonde Salad" founder? The Italian fashion maven called out embellished styles like this eye-catching yet sleek Versace pair for $303 and this sophisticated, standout from Tiffany, $367, with a metal overlay. When it comes to styling these head-turners, Ferragni is all about the details and shared with Sunglass Hut, "To have memorable style, mix and match your sunnies with unique accessories, like bold hair clips. To get even more Insta ready, add some red lipstick."

She also highlights sporty frames as another way to make a statement. Begin by peeking at this optic white Oakley style for $226 or this black shield silhouette for $146, to give athleisure looks (and more outfits) an added boost. And, take a page out of Ferragni's style book and throw your hair into a high pony.

However, if you gravitate to more of a classic style, the tortoise trend picks, which includes this timeless, butterfly-shaped Ralph sunglass for $134, may be exactly what you've been looking for. Ferragni suggested offsetting the warm neutral-hued sunglasses with vibrant shades and noted: "Tortoise sunnies can be worn with more than just earth tone colors. I like to mix this classic color with fun, unexpected pieces, like a fuchsia leather jacket."

As for what to wear with an all-black look? Ferragni's all about a sleek, cat-eye frame. In the mix you'll find a range of styles that you can add to your collection, from a black, wear-with-anything Miu Miu style for $300 to a colorful pair from Ray-Ban for $180.

And with festival season coming up, there's no better time to scoop up a frame or two that'll enhance your well-curated outfits. "Shaded lenses paired with a colorful fringed jacket are part of my uniform for music festivals and perfect to kick off spring," Ferragni told the retailer. You can opt for a squared-off shape in warm tones like this Ray-Ban silhouette for $169, or go for a pop of color with this $279 Valentino aviator.

Continue on to see and shop styles that are on Ferragni's radar below, and head over to Sunglass Hut to view even more.