2024 is undeniably the year of the popstar, and the stellar album releases just keep coming. Following in the footsteps of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa — all of whom have dropped headline-making albums this year — Sabrina Carpenter is the latest to step up to the plate. On August 23, the A-lister released her sixth studio album, Short N’ Sweet, complete with 12 songs of country, pop, and R&B influence. But wait — there’s more. For her “Taste” music video, Carpenter cast Jenna Ortega to star opposite her in a half-comedic, half-murderous film that broke the internet bright and early on Friday morning.

Just 12 hours after her devoted fanbase streamed songs like “Good Graces,” “Coincidences,” and “Bed Chem” for the first time, Carpenter surprised them with the third Short N’ Sweet music video — which was just as stellar as the first two, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” In the three-minute long movie, fans were blessed with a Hollywood-level flick, where Carpenter and Ortega fight over the same man in the most gruesome of ways (voodoo dolls were involved). Murder aside, when you put two style muses together, it’s bound to be a fashion forward fête and the “Taste” music video certainly was. Toward the end of the film — at the funeral for their boyfriend — Carpenter and Ortega looked ultra-glamorous in coordinating all-black attire. This appeared to be a reference to Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn in Death Becomes Her. Carpenter, for one, gave off major Marilyn Monroe vibes in an off-the-shoulder floor-length gown. The noir number was corseted at the waist and flared out into structured hip embellishments. Above her funeral ‘fit’s sweetheart neckline was a slim tennis diamond necklace and matching stud earrings.

Then there was Ortega, who channeled her inner Wednesday Addams in a similar sweetheart set. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star shined in a long-sleeve LBD overtop a satin high-low skirt with a thigh-high slit. From there, she leaned into the moody moment even further with a floral headband attached to a timeless birdcage veil — both in black, of course. Just like Carpenter, Ortega opted for minimalistic bling, including a disconnected gold choker with diamond ends and mismatched statement rings. Both burgeoning icons rounded out their music video looks with sky-high platform heels — an homage to Carpenter’s on-stage footwear.

Similar to the music videos for “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” the entire “Taste” film spotlighted a runway-worthy rotation of enviable ensembles. In another pre-funeral close-up, Ortega got cozy with her on-screen lover in a strapless mini dress, which featured a peek-a-boo white bra and a spiky rhinestone bodice. This time, she accessorized with short black gloves — one of her favorite accents on the current press tour for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. In the next shot, Carpenter appeared behind Ortega in a mod-ish polka-dot piece. The black-and-white costume appeared to have a halter-neck and a voluminous drop-waist skirt.

If you haven’t watched the “Taste” music video yet, get on that ASAP. And if you’ve already streamed it, then press play again, because the on-screen outfits are to die for (no pun intended). Now that Short N’ Sweet is officially out, be on the look out for more Carpenter sightings in the coming days. Or perhaps another music video? Only time will tell.