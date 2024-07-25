2024 is turning out to be the year of Ariana Grande, and we’re only halfway through. Between promoting Wicked, dropping Eternal Sunshine, performing at the Met Gala, and most recently, becoming brand ambassador for Swarovski, Grande is truly at the top of her game. And even in the midst of all those headline-making projects, the r.e.m. beauty founder still devotes ample time to her beauty brand. On July 25, to celebrate the upcoming launch of her new eyeliner pencil (which hits stores on July 30), Grande stunned in a drop-waist mini dress from Tom Ford, which seemingly coordinated with her striking makeup look.

Just a few days before her next r.e.m. beauty release, Grande jetted off to Paris to attend a press event with Sephora France. Inside the brand’s store, the multi-hyphenate posed alongside Arianators (her devoted fans), and of course, set aside some time for a few solo shots. Grande posed in the aforementioned ivory Tom Ford mini dress, which was complete with various vintage-inspired accents, including a sleek mock neck silhouette. The fashion muse tapped into the celeb-approved drop waist dress resurgence as her OOTD was cinched with a matching cream belt draped just below her hips. Her fit-and-flare micro skirt upped the final ‘fit’s retro feel even more. From there, she continued the monochromatic moment with pointy pumps.

Given the mini’s mock neck, Grande opted out of a necklace and instead accessorized with simple diamond stud earrings, a few mismatched rings, and oversized black sunglasses. In a cheeky video from the r.e.m. event, Grande channeled another It girl-certified renaissance — she tied a timeless silk scarf around her neck, giving off major Audrey Hepburn vibes. Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lawrence are also supporters of the Old Hollywood accessory.

It could just be a happy coincidence, but fans were quick to notice Grande arrived in Paris just days before the Olympics. If their suspicions are correct, there’s a chance she’ll perform at the highly-anticipated opening ceremony on July 26. So, stay tuned to TZR to see if she’s in attendance. In the meantime, channel her all-ivory ensemble via the curated edit below.