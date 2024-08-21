Considering her wildly impressive track record of dropping complete albums while on a global tour, does it surprise you at all to know that fans are speculating on yet another imminent Taylor Swift release? No, not a Taylor’s Version either — a full-on LP, complete with a fresh new aesthetic to match. As the evidence starts to stack up, even the most skeptical stans are starting to come around on the idea of an entirely different era launching any time now. It might seem mundane to the uninitiated, but even something as seemingly benign as Swift’s lilac nail polish fit right into the larger clue pattern. Worn on the final night of her tour’s European leg — it’s her last show until October, too — the manicure is giving fans a lot to think about in this off-period.

Swift’s been known to shake up her nail color virtually every night on-stage, but something feels decidedly suspect about her decision to conclude such a major portion of the tour with lilac. She wore the shade over she short, natural nails, a blink-and-miss-it detail surely unnoticed by all but the most dedicated fans. The color is part of a larger new pattern, though, that’s almost impossible to ignore.

TAS2024/Getty Images

A day or so before kicking off her string of London concert dates, Swift was seen in an orange-and-lavender woven knit dress. A short time later, she was seen in a plaid suit set that featured plenty of purple in the fabric. She name-drops the color lilac in a song on The Tortured Poets Department, and wore a floaty tennis skirt in that same soft shade on two occasions, including her latest music video.

Swift denotes new eras and album by marking them with a distinct color — black for Reputation, yellow for Fearless, etc. — and while a true royal purple is already in use, it might be time to expand into specific shades as the star’s catalogue grows.

Many of her recent looks have felt distinctly ‘70s, and there’s no denying that the vibrant pastel shade fits right in with that theme. It’s a sound left largely unexplored by the superstar, which makes fans think she might be tapping into it next. Is Swift on the verge of a whole new era?