Please, please, please tell me you’re also obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter right now. While the “Espresso” singer has been creating musical hits since 2015, her latest releases are dominating the charts. Besides being a fan of her music (and her lovey-dovey relationship with actor Barry Keoghan), I often find myself captivated by her go-to glam. From her glossy lipstick to her bouncy blowout, she clearly has a signature look. While her makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, hasn’t dropped her full routine, I’ve finally cracked the code to Carpenter’s rosy, glowy cheeks: powder blush.

Like many others, I haven’t purchased a powder blush since probably 2015. Between Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Saie’s Dew Blush, I converted to liquid formulas and hadn’t looked back until this earlier year. While I won’t be putting my go-to blushes into retirement, I’ve discovered the benefits to adding a powder product into my routine. I first fell in love with the technique when testing Patrick Ta’s Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo for TZR’s Trial Run series. After applying the cream, my cheeks had a vibrant flush of color. But it wasn’t until I added the powder that my face had the most stunning, sun-kissed glow.

Whether you already know the power of a powder or, like me, you’re just now reintroducing the product to your makeup regimen, you absolutely need to look through my edit of shimmery options. Scroll on for 10 powder blushes that’ll help you achieve Carpenter’s signature rosy glow.