It’s been a busy summer for Kendall Jenner on the fashion front. The season started off strong for the It girl as she walked the Met Gala red carpet in an archival Givenchy 1999 gown. Just three days post-Met, she popped up on the cover of Vogue’s June/July issue in Chanel, no less. Then, at the end of June, she opened Vogue World in head-to-toe Hermès on horseback with Gigi Hadid (casual). She’s also starred in Tommy Hilfiger, Calzedonia, and FWRD campaigns. But wait — there’s more. On July 23, Jenner was announced as the cover star of Vogue France — marking her second front-page appearance of the summer, so far.

Jenner’s latest magazine cover dropped on Tuesday morning around the same time that Hailey Bieber’s W Magazine edition was released — a fitting coincidence for the fellow models and best friends. The 818 founder was photographed by renowned duo Mert Alas and Mac Piggot for the August 2024 imagery — the same creatives behind her Vogue June/July 2024 cover. Similar to Bieber’s lacy bra and underwear combo, Jenner styled a ‘60s-inspired bikini from Dolce & Gabbana as she posed on a beach in France. Her enviable swimsuit was covered in black-and-white polka-dots, and featured a balconette bra and bottoms secured with hip ties. According to Vogue France, Jenner’s most recent cover was dedicated to fashion icon, Françoise Hardy, who passed away in mid-June. The issue’s setting, clothes, and even Jenner’s pose all took cues from the French icon’s legacy, specifically her penchant for statement patterns and silhouettes. Jenner opted out of any accessories in order to let her homage to Hardy take center stage.

If you thought the rest of her Vogue France photoshoot couldn’t get any better than the initial image, think again. Beyond the front page, Jenner stunned in four more designs from her favorite ateliers, starting with a cutout-heavy red gown that debuted on the Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 runway last October. For her next close-up, the model donned a latex bodysuit and a matching skirt from Alaïa as she laid next to a pool. Ankle-strap beige pumps complemented her brown see-through set. In her fourth overall photo, Jenner returned to the ocean wearing a mesh metallic top and fringed skirt from Rabanne — a clear callout to Hardy, one of Paco Rabanne’s original muses. From there, she switched into a white one-piece Michael Kors swimsuit, and next, she wore nothing but statement gold hoop earrings from Khaite.

The best part about Jenner’s Vogue France cover? It’s available on newsstands and online right now. So, get your hands on a copy while you still can. Plus, if you’re feeling inspired by her applause-worthy cover, channel her polka-dot swimsuit via the curated edit below.