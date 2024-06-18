Sabrina Carpenter is having one heck of a month. Two weeks ago, the rising pop star had everyone talking about the music video for her latest single, “Please Please Please,” which featured her new(ish) flame, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan. Days later, she performed the song for the first time at Gov Ball musical festival in NYC. And today, Carpenter sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 show — a testament to her burgeoning A-lister (and fashion girl) status.

On June 18, Carpenter hit the bright blue carpet at La Maison de l’UNESCO in Paris, where Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director Pharrell Williams’ highly-anticipated show took place. The “Espresso” artist leaned full tilt into menswear, arriving in a tailored white blazer, which doubled as a mini dress. Underneath the jacket, Carpenter went with a coordinating button-down.

Her accessory game was stronger than ever, as the star added just the right amount of pizzaz to the topper via a dangly brooch with dainty gold chains and sparkly crystals. And if you look closely, you’ll spot a similar high-shine barrette holding back her famous wavy blonde hair. Carpenter also donned a black tie, which read “MARQUE L. VUITTON DÉPOSÉE” in rhinestones. Finally, a white boxy bag and complementing white heels finished the elevated neutral getup.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment

Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment

There’s no denying this black-and-white look is vastly different from Carpenter’s usual sartorial fare. A few of the 25-year-old’s past performances and street style looks have centered on glamour, such as the girly ribbon-adorned tank from the Heaven By Marc Jacobs and Sandy Liang collab she donned during a date night on June 15. And for her aforementioned Gov Ball performance, the A-lister rocked a teeny-tiny bedazzled Frolov mini dress with a heart-shaped cutout. But perhaps she’s entering a new style era? Only time will tell.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment

If you’re into Carpenter’s menswear-inspired outfit, shop similar pieces ahead.