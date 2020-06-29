Bicycle shorts are a more recent re-addition to the ever-growing list of athleisure staples, but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming a must-have piece for casual-cool dressers — celebrities included. Like the OG leggings before them, these fitted shorts have gone beyond the limits of casual workout gear and into everyday fashion trends, especially now that comfort takes top billing. And if you’re looking for new ways to style yours, take a quick look at how celebrities are wearing bicycle shorts.

During the ‘90s, Princess Diana sported cycling shorts regularly with loose-fitting sweatshirts and tube socks for her low-key days, confirming the activewear trend can befit a royal. More recently Hollywood’s A-list stars are embracing both the style and ease, taking to the bike short trend quickly. And now, for both the off-duty moments running errands and for higher-profile appearances, bicycling shorts are the go-to summer styling piece.

Take a cue from fashion's leading ladies and scroll down to see how they’re styling the classic staple below, and shop pieces to help get the look for yourself.

Celebrity Bike Shorts Outfits: Bella Hadid

If you want to a '90s-inspired outfit for the next time you're out running errands, create an outfit like Hadid's and style a cropped cardigan with bike shorts and bulky sneakers (Hadid's are from New Balance's collab with Aimé Leon Dore).

Celebrity Bike Shorts Outfits: Serena Williams

Want to wear your bike shorts out for a night? Throw on a sleek black top or bodysuit with a classic leather jacket. And when you want to add a pop of color, add a bright zip-up hoodie into the mix.

Celebrity Bike Shorts Outfits: Sofia Richie

Richie's gradient sweatshirt — which is from LA-based brand LIVINCOOL — makes for a great option when you want to wear something to brighten you day. Style it with white shorts and then finish the look with effortless white trainers.

Celebrity Bike Shorts Outfits: Kendall Jenner

When in doubt, style your favorite bike shorts with a lightweight windbreaker and sneakers, like Jenner. Keep the look simple with a pair of sunglasses and a small purse.

Celebrity Bike Shorts Outfits: Gigi Hadid

If you want a casual ensemble you can wear from day to night, create a look like Hadid and layer simple white T-shirt under a denim shirt and a jean jacket. Complete the look with simple black bike shorts, socks, and sandals.

Celebrity Bike Shorts Outfits: Hailey Baldwin

Whether she's in a spread for a magazine or out and about, there's no doubt Baldwin likes to channel the late Princess Diana. Let the royal inspiration take over your next look and wear an oversized sweatshirt, bike shorts, crew socks, and chunky sneakers.

Celebrity Bike Shorts Outfits: Shay Mitchell

If you have a more formal occasion or party coming up but you want to be comfortable, you won't go wrong with an outfit like Mitchell's. To recreate this ensemble, pair your bike shorts with a longline blazer and minimalist sandals .