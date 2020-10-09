For a while there, coordinated sweater sets seemed like a thing of the past. However, recent seasons proved that the matchy-matchy look is back for another go. Like any trend that returns to the surface, two-piece knitwear takes a new approach for the current era — and this time, it involves bralettes. This chic update to what was once a modest pairing of a shell and cardigan may feel like a daring move. That said, if you want to add the look to your closet and need an easy way to sport it, the way Hailey Bieber wore her cardigan set will give you an idea.

The 23-year-old model was spotted wearing a camel-hued set from Jacquemus’ Fall 2020 collection in Santa Monica on Oct. 8. Bieber’s cozy ensemble features a mohair-blend cropped cardigan and a spaghetti strap bralette. With the assistance of her stylist, Maeve Reilly, she paired the top and sweater with high-waisted tapered jeans from Levi’s and orange kitten heels from Versace. Together, these pieces created a casual outfit with an understated touch of polish.

Bieber kept the rest of her ensemble on the simpler side, opting for a brown belt to pull the pieces together. As for her jewelry, she layered necklaces from Fallon Jewelry and Anita Ko before finishing the look with gold hoop earrings.

If you were to trace back the rise of the reimagined twin set, you'll probably land on Katie Holmes’ viral look from last fall, which included a cardigan and bra top from Khaite. Since then, there’s been a ripple of knitwear pieces embracing the look for fall.

There are plenty of ways to sport the sweater set this season — especially now that designers big and small have embraced the trend. In case you aren't sure where to start, take a cue from Bieber and wear a neutral-hued style that will go with everything you wear. Wear them with a pair of jeans like the model did for a casual outing. Or, sport the matching pieces with a high-waisted skirt for a dressier approach. Regardless of how you style your set, there's no doubt it'll be a staple in your wardrobe.

Ready to recreate Bieber's coordinated fall ensemble? Scroll down to shop her knitwear ensemble below.

