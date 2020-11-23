As a constant proponent of the model off-duty outfit, Hailey Bieber isn’t frequently spotted wearing dresses during leisurely moments. However, if any occasion is enough reason to welcome an extravagant take on the LBD, it would of course be the model’s 24th birthday. Known to prefer a smaller birthday celebration over large extravaganzas (last year, the model celebrated at home after an intimate dinner at Nobu), Bieber this time shared a birthday photo on Instagram wearing a high-slit Saint Laurent gown, writing: “Feeling so grateful. Thank you for all the love and messages.” As for accessories? Hailey Bieber's black birthday dress was paired with minimal pieces, which is not unusual for the model, pairing the sleek look with only tiny hoop earrings, and another jewelry piece which actually was a bit unusual — a lone chunky wrist watch.

The center of attention for the model's night-out ensemble was inarguably the twisted, halter-neck detail of her dress, which met at the bust with a triangular cutout. It's a reminder that baring a bit of skin remains a thriving trend — yes, even in November. But if it's any reconciliation, Bieber posed in front of a cozy fireplace, which is sure to make such a dress warmer than it looks.

Amid an apparent love affair with Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent, this sultry look comes after a stream of other outfits donned by Bieber with the luxury fashion house at its center. With the help of stylist Maeve Reilly, Bieber wore a black latex Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2020 bralette and midi skirt for the cover of Vogue India, and was soon after spotted in burgundy latex leggings and a silk pussybow blouse from the brand while in New York in October. Last week, the now 24-year-old wore a similar pair of latex Saint Laurent leggings (this time black), and a similar pussybow blouse (this time polka dotted) — Perhaps she was already gearing up for her birthday wardrobe at this point.

Those who are familiar with Bieber's style can expect that she'll soon return to her staple uniform of baggy jeans coupled with an oversized blazer, or a ground-sweeping trench jacket. But for now, you can join in on embracing the cut-out trend, should you have an event warranting the statement look. A few alternative options for Beiber's dress of the night are ahead to get you started. Then, shop the minimal jewelry brands the model loves, such as Kae by Karrueche or Rolex, or other alternatives to make the look your own.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop Dresses And Jewelry Like Hailey Bieber's: