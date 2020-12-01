When stepping out for a quick errand, it can be all too easy to choose convenience over chicness. This is especially true for those who rely on trainers — in which case, it's a slippery slope between an off-duty outfit and an activewear look. Still, sneakers aren't exclusively casual — in fact, they're just a stone's throw from starring in an elevated ensemble. All you'll need is a few luxe fashion items to give your informal kicks a much-needed refresh. Consider Hailey Bieber's New Balance sneakers outfit the perfect template: combining a trove of designer favorites, the look is splitting the difference between casual and polished.

On Nov. 30, the Bare Minerals ambassador was seen braving a rainy day in Manhattan, leaving behind her usual palette of warm-weather LA looks (abounding denim shorts and blazers) and shifting gears to something more city-ready. What started with the usual makings of a no-fuss errand outfit — sneakers and a baseball cap — continued to call on a few luxury favorites. For a polished punch, she tied in a Bottega Veneta pouch and wool trench, with the label's emblematic triangular pocket flap in full view. From there, a fuzzy crewneck top and leather leggings finished the ensemble, and her go-to gold hoops and diamond engagement ring added a little extra sparkle.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Overall, the look gave low-key favorites a boost with luxury fashions and great bijoux, making for an imitable outfit formula on days where you're looking to skip your entire hair and makeup routine. To grab the simple, elemental pieces yourself, Bieber's exact jacket is available in its menswear alternate, making for a perfect opportunity to nail the boxy outerwear trend. Her white sweater from Aritzia is also in stock, and her New Balance kicks are live on StockX right now.

For a black cap, leather pants, and hoops like Bieber's, browse below — and be sure to keep tabs on the fashion icon, as she's sure to have scores of quintessential New York looks through the coming week.

