For those looking to secure a new outwear piece for fall, it can be tempting to go straight for a trend-forward statement coat — but not so fast. Try searching, instead, for one that's both practical and timeless — this way, it's guaranteed to get years of use in your wardrobe. (Not to mention, it'll stretch your investment that much further.) A faithful, wear-everywhere trench coat may instantly come to mind, and it's with good reason. The long, lean silhouette can look different every time, with near-endless styling options that can take it from fall to spring and back again. Here to pluck inspiration from is Hailey Bieber's trench coat outfit arsenal, all of which have proved (and re-proved) the limitless versatility of the silhouette.

After a summer of smart blazer looks, Bieber broke out the staple outerwear piece (as she ritualistically does each season) on Sep. 27, during Milan Fashion Week. The slick ensemble befittingly featured a coat from Versace's Spring/Summer 2021 collection, with oversized spherical hardware that added a splash of drama. The demure silhouette is a quieter alternate to her coats from seasons past, which have included faux fur-pelted leather slickers and clover-colored menswear trenches. Still, it proves the theory that trenches can be worn anywhere and everywhere — all it takes is the right footwear. According to Bieber, that means sporty sneakers for errands, heeled sandals for evening wear, and, for everything in between, well-heeled booties.

To see all the ways Bieber co-signed the outerwear trend, read on:

Hailey Bieber's Trench Coat Outfits: Head-To-Toe Black

To polish off Bieber's all-new Versace coat (which has yet to be stocked online), she opted for a pair of basic trousers and a pair of slinky, chocolate brown heels from her favorite shoe brand, Femme LA. These, plus her go-to herringbone necklaces from Fallon, both liven up the quiet look.

Hailey Bieber's Trench Coat Outfits: Sporty Normcore

When she's not in a hyper-feminine red carpet look (cue her ultra-low backed pink dress for the 2019 Met Gala), Bieber's putting her own spin on gender-neutral dressing, be it with an oversized lounge set or a pair of baggy jeans. Here, she paired her black leather trench coat (which dominated all spring) with Gucci's electric green acetate sunnies and a pair of darted pants.

Hailey Bieber's Trench Coat Outfits: Casual Basics

For warmer temperature days that linger through early fall, you can totally reconcile your trench with a simple white tank to suit the mercurial weather. Bieber trades out her go-to Wolford tunic with a cropped style and a pair of classic blue jeans, finishing the look with her go-to Air Force 1s.

Hailey Bieber's Trench Coat Outfits: Head-To-Toe Black

Doubling down on the all-leather-everything trend, Bieber's fur-collared coat synced seamlessly with her contrast-stitched trousers. To dress it down, she tied in Vans' classic skate shoes and casual rounded frames.

Hailey Bieber's Trench Coat Outfits: Winter Whites

Whites after Labor Day have long sparked controversy, but amidst the enduring neutrals trend, fashion lovers have relished the chance to stretch them to other corners in their wardrobe. Here, Bieber maxes it out with Isabel Marant's shearling trench, pairing it with Wolford's bright white bodysuit and FENTY boots for a tonal look.

Hailey Bieber's Trench Coat Outfits: Slouchy, Roomy Fit

Giving her leather trousers and belt bag a boost from her previous casual look, Bieber plucked a pair of slouchy, stiletto boots (from Alexander Wang, currently sold out) and Martine Rose's boxy clover-hued coat (also sold out) for an evening-ready look.

Hailey Bieber's Trench Coat Outfits: Sweatpants & Sneakers

For a total errand look, Bieber is known to call on sweats. This time in particular, she elected to go all-white underneath her black, waist-tying trench. With Cydnie Jordan's joggers, her favorite Bottega Veneta pouch and a pair of trainers, the ensemble is cozy and polished all at once.