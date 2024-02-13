Calendars be damned — the best way to tell if a new season is on the horizon is to check out the latest crop of celebrity beauty choices. Based on everything seen so far, it’s a bumper year for hair, makeup, and manicures in particular. Always one to cut ahead of the pack, Hailey Bieber’s spring nail art made an early debut at the Feb. 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, a cheerful collection of bright colors and funky patterns that created a different look for each individual finger. Most of the U.S. might still be in the grips of freezing temperatures and blustery snowfalls, but Bieber’s bold look is a much-needed preview of the warmer, sunnier days ahead.

That big Sunday night was a pretty major one for Bieber in general, who also unveiled newly-installed hair extensions that transformed her chin-length bob into underarm-length waves. Even bundled up in a “mob wife”-style leopard print coat and oversized sunglasses, fans glommed onto the nail art as their favorite piece of her entire look. Bieber’s manicures are always so influential on general trends, and this set will surely spark several for spring. Instead of classic seasonal motifs like flowers, she shook things up with smatterings of dots, lines, tips, and inversions on more traditional styles.

Some nails are done up in a cheery, buttery yellow, painted into a puffy “crocodile” print that’s a favorite among fellow celebrities like Dua Lipa and Latto. One features a hyper-trendy split French design, which bisects the nail with two contrasting colors — as seen on Adele somewhat recently, too. One even features a bright, hazy burst of sky-blue that feels like a fresh take on aura nails.

Over the past year, Bieber’s been experimenting with different designs on each finger a lot, especially through spring and summer. Just it seemed like the “quiet luxury” look she helped spearhead was about to kill nail art for good in 2023, she popped back up with a delightfully chaotic combination of color and texture that helped revive the whole movement.

With spring really just around the corner, take a page out of Bieber’s book and maximize your individuality. Clashing colors and differing designs on each finger can create something that feels so distinctly you — while being right on trend at the same time.