The lines between star athlete and general star status have officially been blurred forever. The Super Bowl has always attracted A-list talent from across assorted arenas, but blame the Taylor Swift effect — it’s bigger than ever this year, with far more elite talent flocking to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium than ever before. It’s one of the most closely contested matchups of the decade, with the Kanas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49s for dominance over the football season. Accordingly, the celebrity turnout at the 2024 Super Bowl is better than ever before. On one hand, there are the stars with a true stake in the game’s winner — hello, Swift — and then there are the bold faced names who would have likely turned up and shown out no matter the team matchup.

The Super Bowl seems to be all about athletic twists on signature styles, with tiny braids gracing straightforward ponytails, cowboy hats topping glamorous blowouts, and sleek styling replacing loose jerseys as the game-watching style of choice. It’s a decidedly sleek affair, with as much attention paid to the attendee’s aesthetics as the participating players’s athletics.

Ahead, the best celebrity looks of Super Bowl LVIII so far, with more additions as they arrive to the Big Game.

Beyoncé

@nfl

The icon, who had a fashion-forward Super Bowl commercial with Verizon, stunned in big, blonde Hollywod waves for the big game, which she paired with a western-inspired bolo tie.

Lady Gaga

@nfl

The singer glammed up her sports gear with a bedazzled makeup look that entailed a painted-on, jeweled eye mask.

Gabrielle Union

Union struck the perfect balance of comfy and sexy in a knit co-ord that included a miniskirt and long duster sweater. The pièce de résistance, however, was her python calf-length boots.

Alicia Keys

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Fans speculated Keys would likely make an appearance at Usher’s Halftime show, but did anyone expect her to look this stunning? In her side-parted jumbo twists, she materialized at the piano in an ethereal haze of smoke to sing her portion of hit single “My Boo.”

Ice Spice

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

All of Ice Spice’s signature beauty motifs are present at the Super Bowl, from her trademark fiery curls to the square-shaped nails she wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards. She’s keeping it simple in an all-black ensemble, but that just lets her ginger curls shine ever brighter.

Taylor Swift

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Of course Swift’s omnipresent red lipstick makes an appearance at the Cheifs game. It’s as blue-toned and crimson as ever, but the chain-like woven braid throughout can’t help but hint at the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) still to come.

Blake Lively

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Lively’s curls are a rare sighting, but they’re out in full force in Vegas. Lush, glossed, and perfectly shaped, they show off the rich dimension in her warm, golden blonde hair.

Ciara

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

In a sultry updo featuring plenty of face-framing strands, Ciara — a First Lady of the NFL — perpetuates her distinct brand of glamour ahead of the Big Game. The icier blonde pieces frame her face, a seamless combination of glamorous updo with low-key effortlessness.

Kim Kardashian

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Leaning into the western vibes of the Big Game’s Nevada locale, Kardashian lets her mahogany hair spill down from a classic cowboy hat to sultry effect. Her makeup is matte and minimal, allowing her low-backed top and attention-grabbing headpiece to take center stage.

Hailey Bieber

The Rhode beauty founder has seemingly gone for a deeper shade of brunette to close out winter, trading in her golden-toned hair color for a decidedly darker color.

Kendall Jenner

The eldest Jenner sister stayed true to her usual go-tos, including matte makeup and her raven hair color. Long layers add drama to the video selfies she posted with bestie Bieber, while her defining yet non-dramatic makeup defines her eyes and lips.