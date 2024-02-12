You really have to hand it to Beyoncé. Even at the 2024 Super Bowl, which was full of A-list celebrity peers and instantly-viral commercials alike, she still managed to be one of the most talked-about names of the entire night. Right there in the middle of the nail-bitingly close game, she announced her new album, Act II, arriving March 29 — and even dropped two new songs to give fans a taste of the country-flavored music she’s trying out this time. But in true Bey fashion, the aesthetics are a massive piece of the puzzle. Beyoncé’s Act II wavy bob seems to be the main hairstyle of the era, even featured in her just-updated social media profile pictures. It’s the lead image for her song “16 Carriages” and will likely influence hair trends all year long — that’s just the power of Beyoncé.

The bob is thick, likely gently waved with a large-barreled curling iron. It spills down from her black suede cowboy hat in a center part, falling just short of her shoulders with loosely flipped ends. Part of the appeal is in all that lush volume, a signature of almost every Beyoncé hairstyle. It’s entirely classic and still very modern all at once — the Beyoncé way, really — and it’s a chic shakeup from the Houston-sized blonde curls she wore to the Super Bowl and in the visuals for her other new song, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

So much of Beyoncé’s 2022 release Renaissance was about a creative blend of disco, Afrofuturism, and cowboy aesthetics that nod to the star’s proud Texas upbringing. Fans have speculated about the long-awaited “next phase” of the project, and Act II brilliantly continues those themes.

Of course, every new Bey release brings with it a wave of speculation and fan theories. Some think her bob is part of a character she’ll embody through the album, a storytelling device to further drive home her poignant lyrics. Some immediately drew comparisons between this cut and the one she had for much of her self-titled album cycle.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

What’s absolutely certain, though? Expect to hear plenty of requests for “the Beyoncé bob” at hair salons across the country this spring. That’s what you call real influence.