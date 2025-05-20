Once summer hits, some celebrities reserve the season for glamorous getaways, days at the beach, and time out of the spotlight. But not Hailey Bieber. Ever since she attended the 2025 Met Gala (in custom Saint Laurent, of course), the multi-hyphenate has been on the go — jumping from A-list affairs to Rhode pop-ups, all while keeping her Instagram stocked with enviable pics. And according to her latest move, she’s not slowing down anytime soon. On May 20, Vogue announced Bieber as its summer 2025 cover star. Always down to go the risqué route, the model went pantless on the now-viral front page, which has over 40,000 likes on Instagram (and counting).

First thing Tuesday morning, the esteemed magazine interrupted the work day with Bieber’s latest photoshoot. Marking her debut solo cover for American Vogue (she last posed with her husband, Justin Bieber in 2019), photographer Mikael Jansson captured Bieber in the shower. The Rhode founder brought the wet look to life under running water. Her golden blonde hair, as well as her pinstripe Prada button-down were completely soaked. Underneath the red, white, and blue menswear piece, Bieber was (seemingly) completely naked. She’s styled luxe lingerie on previous magazine covers, most recently, for the W Magazine Special Summer issue last July. However, this was the it girl’s first time going nearly nude on a cover. The Prada piece clung to her shoulders, chest, and waist to avoid a free the nip moment. In true Bieber fashion, her ‘fit wouldn’t have been complete without at least one Tiffany & Co. staple. So, the global house ambassador accessorized with gold stud earrings.

Bieber’s sultry serves continued well beyond the front page (surprise, surprise). With the iconic Invisible House in Joshua Tree in the background, she wore at least one alluring accent in every close-up, starting with a body-hugging maxi dress from Bottega Veneta. In the next photo, Bieber did aerial yoga in a plunging wrap top, courtesy of Ferragamo — one of her favorite ateliers both on and off the red carpet. For a black-and-white shot, she approved the hot pants trend in a Prada pair, alongside a ribbed Nili Lotan tank top. Then, she went for a dip in the indoor pool in a one-piece swimsuit from Jade Swim, complete with plunging open back.

And wait — that’s not all. For the seventh pic, Bieber delivered major summer style inspo in a crocheted matching set from Ralph Lauren. Her oversized sun hat covered her entire face, but upped her look’s French Riviera-inspired energy. Next, the Saint Laurent ambassador sourced creative director Anthony Vaccarello for a lace-embellished slip dress. She peeped her undies once more while dangling from gymnastic rings in Balenciaga.

Lucky for you, Bieber’s feature will hit newsstands near you in a matter of days. So, pick up your own copy ASAP, before the rest of her loyal fanbase gets their hands on it.