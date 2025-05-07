The master of social media marketing has done it again. Hailey Bieber has established herself as the queen of viral beauty launches, teasing new products like her Peptide Lip Shape and new Pocket Blush shades on Instagram and TikTok long before they’re officially available. This tactic has managed to drum up an unparalleled amount of interest that inevitably results in sold-out products. If you’re following her closely, you probably noticed that something new from Rhode is on the horizon, but on May 6, she shared the biggest sneak peek yet. While breaking down the details of her Met Gala makeup, Bieber was sure to show a suspiciously new bottle nestled among the rest of her Rhode go-tos as well as a short clip of herself spritzing her bare skin with the mysterious product.

For the annual fashion fête, the Rhode founder stuck to her Saint Laurent menswear streak in a mini tuxedo dress, sheer black tights, and platform heeled mules. With this elegant but minimalist ensemble in mind, she and Nina Park dreamed up a classically glamorous makeup look to match. On the blue carpet, Bieber was undeniably radiant with nude, contoured lips, soft brown eye makeup, and bronze-y terracotta cheeks. But undoubtedly her lit-from-within glow was achieved in part through expert skin prep. Enter the upcoming Rhode launch, a yet-to-be-determined facial mist.

Eagle-eyed fans have seen this white, dome-capped bottle before, notably in a few other GRWM TikToks. And while it was mysteriously absent in her pre-Met Gala at-home skin prep edit — which highlighted a facial ice bath, de-puffing mask (another potential new Rhode product?), and a hydrating sheet mask — we now know it was an integral part of her glam.

The fact that Bieber can be seen spritzing the upcoming launch on her makeup-free face points to the product being more skin care-focused, as opposed to a setting spray. And like other Rhode skin favorites, it’s likely packed with protective, glow-giving ingredients like peptides and ceramides. As for the rest of the Rhode lineup used in the FILA ambassador’s Met Gala makeup, the BTS shots show an array of Pocket Blushes, including her favorite baby pink, Piggy (which she uses on lips and cheeks), Barrier Butter, and a spectrum of Peptide Lip Tints and Peptide Lip Shapes, which Park may have mixed for a customized combo.

Since the facial mist teases seem to be ramping up, it’s likely that you won’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on the upcoming product. That is, if it doesn’t sell out immediately.