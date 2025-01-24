Hailey Bieber’s makeup tutorials don’t just kick-start new trends that will flood your feeds for months to come. They’re often planted with Easter eggs that stealthily give her followers a sneak peek of upcoming launches from her brand, Rhode. Take the Pocket Blushes that dropped this past spring, for example. For months leading up to the product’s unveiling, she shared various flushed cheek-centric makeup looks on Instagram and TikTok. So if you’ve noticed that Bieber’s recent videos have been focused on the lips, you’re onto something. Specifically, this TikTok in December, which featured her applying a brown liner labeled “Rhode.” Yes, after a ton of teasing, Rhode has announced it’s launching a lip liner called the Peptide Lip Shape.

Available beginning Jan. 30, this creamy liner can be used to softly define your lips — whether you choose to follow your natural lip line or over-line — or you can use its built-in smudger to diffuse it for an of-the-moment blurred finish. Staying true to Rhode’s origins as a skin care brand, the liner is infused with ingredients that nourish the lips and enhance volume. These include peptides to help soften and smooth skin, and fenugreek extract that gives lips a plumper and firmer appearance.

The shade lineup consists of 11 everyday options ranging from light pink to deep brown. They include: lift (soft neutral pink), press (warm pinky mauve), bend (soft peachy beige), lunge (rosy beige), twist (warm taupe), balance (caramel brown), lean (warm medium brown), stretch (neutral mocha brown), flex (rich neutral brown), spin (rich plum brown), and move (deep cool brown).

Rhode

They’re also designed to be mix-and-matched with the brand’s cult-favorite Peptide Lip Tint. In fact, Rhode encourages you to play with pairings by lining your lips with your perfect shade match for subtle definition or you can contour with one deeper before applying your lip tint of choice. You can also sandwich a Pocket Blush shade in-between the Peptide Lip Shape and Peptide Lip Tint for a bolder wash of color.

To celebrate the launch, Rhode has released a campaign starring Tate McRae, Yoon Bae, Anyier Anei, and Mahi Kabra alongside Bieber.

You can shop the Rhode Peptide Lip Shape for $24 at rhodeskin.com beginning on Jan. 30. The brand is also offering the Peptide Lip Shape Set for $92, which allows you to curate a four-shade collection of your choice.

Whatever route you choose, your next favorite lip combo is yours to discover.