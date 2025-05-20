Strawberries aren’t always in season — but smelling like one is. Gourmand scents have been on the up and up for a while, and strawberry perfumes are leading the pack. “Strawberry continues to be a favored flavor across generations, appreciated for its delightful taste and olfactive nuances to fragrances,” says Geraldine Nicolai, Givaudan global head of fine fragrance development. “Strawberry is used in fragrances for its playful juiciness and is increasingly being incorporated into floral compositions to bring out the natural green qualities that make the floralcy as seen in its natural beauty.”

That explains why fruity florals are seeing a boom this summer. But as a fragrance note, strawberry can be far more versatile than just that. “Strawberry is being paired with dry woody notes, adding a new dimension to gourmand compositions,” Nicolai says. “This combination creates a unique blend that balances the sweetness of strawberry with the earthy richness of wood, resulting in a more complex and intriguing fragrance profile. This innovative approach enhances the overall sensory experience, making it appealing to those who enjoy both fruity and warm fragrances.”

In other words, there’s a strawberry perfume for everyone; these are a few to start sniffing.

Nest Santa Barbara Strawberry Perfume Oil $102 See On Nest Santa Barbara’s strawberry fields is the muse behind this perfume oil that is infused with baobab oil to nourish skin. The blend also features pink peony and solar woods, capturing the effect of the California sun shining down on that vegetation.

Juliette Has A Gun Miami Shake Eau de Parfum $115 See On Juliette Has A Gun “I am really excited about Miami Shake by Juliette Has a Gun,” Nicolai says. “This fragrance is vibrant and juicy, making it a perfect choice for summer.” Vanilla and orange blossom round out the creamy gourmand.

Phlur Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum $99 See On Phlur Proof that strawberry perfumes aren’t always synonymous with girliness, Phlur’s take is surprisingly sultry. It’s not overly sweet either, but balanced with a crisp touch. Refreshingly complex, it also spotlights plum nectar, fresh florals, amber, and tonka bean.

Malin+Goetz Strawberry Eau de Parfum $100 See On Malin+Goetz One of the first strawberry perfumes to kick-start the trend of the note, it smells like the real deal at the farmer’s market — sweet, but a little earthy too. You can thank the blend of bergamot, pink pepper, jasmine, cedarwood, oakmoss, orris root, and musk for that effect.

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum $145 See On Sephora Quintessentially French, you’ll be saying oui to this fruity floral. A study in contrasts, it’s sweet yet sexy, warm yet fresh. Strawberry mingles with other fruity top notes of raspberry, orange, and tangerine, with a powdery white datura flower heart and a patchouli and white musk base.

Clean Classic Strawberry Fields Eau de Parfum $44 See On Clean Classic No wonder John Lennon sang about strawberry fields. Like its namesake, this fruity floral is fresh and carries an air of innocence. The juice is completed with a linen accord, jasmine, orchid blossom, white musk, and amber.

Burberry Burberry Her Elixir de Parfum $180 See On Nordstrom Bold and beautiful, the perfume perfectly matches the pretty pink hue of its bottle. The most intense of the Burberry Her collection, the fruity gourmand is a scrumptious mix of dark red berries, jasmine, vanilla, and amber.

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum $172 See On Dior Beauty Miss Dior is the stuff perfume legends are made of. Introduced in 1947 by Christian Dior himself to pay homage to his beloved sister Catherine, the fruity, woody floral has stood the test of time. Centifolia rose, lily of the valley, peony, iris, mandarin, jasmine, and wild strawberries make for olfactive magic.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum $160 See On Sephora There have been plenty of iterations of Daisy since the OG launched in 2007, but Daisy Eau So Intense is the one that doubles down on the strawberry note that was in the original. The scent stays true to its origins with its joy and warmth, and here it’s complimented with pear, honey, benzoin, and green moss.