One of the most quintessential experiences in an A-lister’s pregnancy is when they appear on the front page of a high-profile magazine — dressed in bump-hugging designer numbers, of course. Following in the footsteps of Rihanna in Vogue and Britney Spears in Harper’s Bazaar, to name a few, Hailey Bieber was announced as the latest cover star of W Magazine on July 23. And to no surprise, her growing baby bump was on full display.

Just two months after she donned head-to-toe Saint Laurent for her viral pregnancy announcement, Bieber continued her maternity era in more YSL pieces on the magazine’s Summer Issue. For her first cover photoshoot since GQ Hype in October 2023, renowned photographer David Sims captured Bieber in a lacy black bra and matching low-waisted underwear, which allowed her eight-month belly to grab all the worthy attention. The Rhode Skin founder layered on semi-sheer black tights also from Saint Laurent underneath her moody briefs. In true cool-girl form, she opted for minimal accessories, including a thin bracelet from Patricia von Musulin and a bulkier Tiffany & Co. bangle. While it’s unclear if Bieber’s wearing any footwear at all, one thing’s for certain: her favorite Rhode Skin products were definitely featured in the final ‘fit.

Unfortunately, Bieber’s Summer Issue isn’t being printed — W Magazine’s final print release was back in March 2020 (apart from the limited run of Beyoncé’s issue in March). However, fear not, because you can appreciate the rest of her outfits online right now. In between details about her pregnancy journey and her hopes for Rhode Skin, Bieber was photographed in an assortment of timeless co-ords and statement mini dresses, starting with a nude bodysuit and lace pantaboots, both from Balenciaga. Then, for her second black-and-white shot, the multi-hyphenate changed into a coquette-ish crop top and matching shorts from JW Anderson, alongside a billowing Chanel sun hat. In the two following close-ups, Bieber’s baby bump peeked out from underneath a Gucci white button-down and later, a larger-than-life knitted Alexander McQueen turtleneck. While posing on a vintage couch, she wore a black bodysuit with eye-catching wool cuffs from Alaïa — one of Bieber’s go-to ateliers.

For the next few looks, she tapped into the Beyoncé-led western-inspired aesthetic in a white Rodarte blouse and Prada knee-highs, a collared Prada sheath dress, a cutout-heavy Saint Laurent mini dress and a brown Stetson cowboy hat, and a flowy poplin Isabel Marant dress. From there, Bieber turned heads in nothing but burgundy Miu Miu underwear underneath a fluffy baby pink Alaïa coat — the same topper Celine Dion wore on the cover of Vogue France in April. Finally, the model closed out her latest photoshoot in a cape-like button-down from JW Anderson, an oversized black hat adorned with a white JW Anderson flower broach, and various Tiffany & Co. bangles.

With the end of Bieber’s pregnancy era already drawing near, make sure you give her latest magazine appearance some love. And while you’re at it, make sure you’re following Bieber on Instagram before the mom-to-be posts her next maternity-friendly street style selection.