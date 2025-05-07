To no surprise, the 2025 Met Gala maintained the annual affair’s reputation as the year’s most star-studded soirée. While one fashion muse after another graced the iconic staircase, it seemed everyone and their mother was at New York’s Metropolitan Museum — Tracee Ellis Ross literally brought her legendary mom, Diana Ross. However, once Rihanna closed the carpet in baby bump-hugging Marc Jacobs, style enthusiasts noticed a few Met veterans missed the ball. Instead of attending what would’ve been her 13th gala, Cara Delevingne, for one, was prepping for a different blue carpet. On May 6, the model bared her underwear in a sheer metallic gown at the world premiere of Ocean With David Attenborough across the pond.

On Tuesday evening, Delevingne surprised fans at The Royal Festival Hall in London. Before the nature documentary’s premiere, the A-lister posed for photographers in an entirely sheer gown from Annie’s Ibiza — a Spain-based designer beloved by Zendaya, Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson, Millie Bobby Brown, and more. Complete with a plunging neckline, a deep open back, and intricate embroidery on the hem, the silver style is actually a rare vintage gown from 1920s Egypt. The striped neckline was crafted from real silver, while the rest of it utilized Tulle-bi-telli, “a hand-woven textile that originated in Upper Egypt during the 19th Century,” the brand shared online. The dress’ geometric bottom “interweaved cotton or linen threads with thin metal wires in silver,” to create that liquid metal look.

While the striped V-neck covered Delevingne’s nipples, the see-through skirt revealed her risqué G-string thong. Her black undies featured a lacy center with thin sides. Then, the Paper Towns actor layered an oversized black blazer overtop her dress, which paid a subtle homage to the Met Gala dress code “Tailored For You.” Around her neck, Delevingne frosted herself with a raven-shaped pendant, courtesy of another London-based creative, NVW Fine Jewelry. The black bird was surrounded by emerald-cut aquamarines, pearls, and even black diamonds. Her simple silver hoop earrings ensured all eyes were on her necklace. Finally, peep-toe platforms in a dark blue velvet finished Delevingne’s evening-wear ensemble.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment

Even though most of NYC is still recovering from Monday night’s festivities, Delevingne’s luxe look proves the style set never truly sleeps. So, while Met attendees get their bearings, keep an eye on London’s red carpet circuit for the time being.