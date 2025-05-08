No matter where an A-lister was during the 2025 Met Gala, the background was always photo-worthy. Whether a celebrity was gracing the iconic staircase, at a star-studded table, or even in the bathroom (IYKYK), fashion’s biggest fête delivered perfect photo ops again this year. And once the red carpet closed, the stylish snaps continued at various after-parties. Hailey Bieber, for one, kept posing hours after her step-and-repeat. In her latest Instagram post, the model shared a BTS look of her after-hours attire. Before donning a corseted velvet dress from Dilara Findikoglu, Bieber went topless in nothing but hot pants (plus paparazzi-blocking sunglasses).

Inside New York’s historic Carlyle Hotel — a five-star spot that famously host the ball’s VIP guests — Bieber stripped down to her undies for a private pic. With her back facing the camera, the new mom enjoyed a martini (vodka, extra dirty) in her undies. While she’s always on board for an underwear-as-outerwear moment, it seems she layered these high-cut shorts underneath her Saint Laurent dress from the ball. The cheeky bottoms matched her shoulder-padded tuxedo and featured a zipper on the side. As seen on the blue carpet, Bieber paired her Met-ready lingerie with sheer tights — also from the Anthony Vaccarello-led label. In her thirst trap, the multi-hyphenate likely accessorized with the same Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace is still around Bieber’s neck. Finally, she swapped her drop diamond earrings for her favorite oval-shaped sunglasses.

Obviously, Bieber’s hot pants didn’t see the light of day. However, if she styled them with an oversized blazer — perhaps from Saint Laurent — the brand ambassador would’ve been after-party-ready.