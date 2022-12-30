Dark Paint Can Be Approachable & Hailey Bieber’s Kitchen Is Proof

Hailey Bieber’s skills seem to know no bounds. The 26-year-old is a model, the founder of a wildly popular beauty brand, and the host of a widely watched YouTube show, WHO’S IN MY BATHROOM? Surprisingly, though, she’s not done. Recently, the multi-hyphenate revealed yet another venture — a spinoff of the previously mentioned series called WHAT’S IN MY KITCHEN? in which she tries out different recipes. All of this is seriously impressive, to be sure. But honestly, it wasn’t until TZR watched Bieber cook in her home kitchen that we realized what might be her biggest accomplishment yet.

OK, that may be an overstatement. That said, take a look at the rhode skin founder’s cooking space and you might just agree. The accomplishment in question? Bieber’s sleek kitchen features a full set of dark kitchen cabinets that appear to be either a deep navy, charcoal, or black. And while that may seem like a dramatic move for many, the model’s space doesn’t look daring at all. Rather, she’s managed to make the palette look entirely approachable — a serious feat, considering the cabinet hue is not only bold, but also featured on every wall of the room.

How did she do it? There are arguably a few ways Bieber made her paint feel less intimidating. For one, the star chose a color that, while dark, isn’t overly intense. In fact, at certain angles, it appears to have an almost smoky quality, which provides a more subdued appearance. In addition, Bieber let the cabinets be the main source of color; the rest of the kitchen features light, neutral hues and classic finishes, such as marble countertops, brass hardware, and warm wood pieces.

Bieber’s tricks are proof of just how easy using a deeper paint color can be. But if that’s not convincing enough for you, there are plenty of other current examples to bring you over to the ~dark~ side. Bieber isn’t the only celebrity to try out this look: Vanessa Hudgens recently revealed one of the coolest black bathrooms, well, ever, and Miley Cyrus showed off an entirely black living space in 2021. Celebs aren’t the only ones in on the trend, either. HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams chose a black paint with purple undertones as its 2023 Color of the Year, and interior designers are adopting the look in droves.

Sure, dark paint (especially on kitchen cabinets) may sound scary. Yet as many others — and now Bieber — have shown, it doesn’t have to be. Let this be the impetus you need to try a black, navy, or even deep green paint in your own space, and then continue on to shop some Bieber-inspired kitchen accents to make the transition a little easier.

