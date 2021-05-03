How To Pull Off Black Walls At Home, According To Miley Cyrus

If there’s one celebrity you’d expect to have an over-the-top home, it’s Miley Cyrus. And in a recent reveal of her Los Angeles space on Architectural Digest, the pop star met those expectations and then some. Her house is everything a millennial rock star’s adobe should be — glamorous, loud, and unexpected. Yet while it’s filled with funky statement pieces like an Ettore Sottsass bookcase and a mouth chair that actually wiggles its tongue, the singer’s place surprisingly has an equal number of moments that are just plain chic — and worth copying, even for the less adventurous. One of the best? The black walls in Miley’s living room, which take an already-cool spot to a whole new level.

The room’s design — as well as that of the rest of the house — came courtesy of Cyrus’ design team, Tish Cyrus (yes, Miley’s mom) and Mat Sanders, who is Tish’s design partner. And as AD noted, the duo “completely Mileyfied” the space in less than a year, always keeping Miley’s maximalist tendencies in mind.

“My mom believes that nothing is permanent, that there’s nothing that can’t be undone,” Miley told AD. “People make bold choices in their lives, and sometimes those gambles work and bring you good fortune, and sometimes they don’t. But it’s a risk she’s willing — and I’m willing — to take in our lifestyle, and that is reflected in the design.”

In no room is that more apparent than Miley’s boldly hued living space, which stars a bright blue modular sofa and an ombré Anemone chair by Giancarlo Zema for Giovanetti that pop against the actor’s dark black walls and fireplace. Risky, indeed — but it’s clear from every angle that the moody shade was the perfect choice for the space.

That’s because, thanks to Tish and Sanders’ expertise, the choice was done right. First, the designers decided to go all in on the hue — no accent walls here — so that everything from the walls to the trim were painted entirely in a rich black color. Additionally, the two used contrast to their advantage by choosing pieces that popped against the space so that nothing blended into the background.

The result is an art-filled room that looks like a piece of art itself. And while you may not be able to afford Miley’s trendy furniture or cool sculptures, the overall look is still shockingly easy to recreate. All you need is sufficient lighting, a few colorful pieces, and dark black paint or wallpaper. Paired together, it’s an effect that’s both stylish and daring — and worthy of Miley herself.

