These Rooms With Black Walls Will Convince You To Embrace Your Moodier Side
It’s time to try the trend.
By
Anna Buckman
1 hour ago
House of Jade Interiors / Photo by Lindsay Salazar
A single accent wall of textured black gives this mostly white bathroom necessary (and striking) contrast.
@houseofhanes
Let this dramatic entryway serve as proof that rooms with black walls don’t have to be dark.
Living with Lolo / Photo by Life Created
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.