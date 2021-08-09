(Trends)

These Rooms With Black Walls Will Convince You To Embrace Your Moodier Side

It’s time to try the trend.

By Anna Buckman
House of Jade Interiors / Photo by Lindsay Salazar
A single accent wall of textured black gives this mostly white bathroom necessary (and striking) contrast.@houseofhanes
Let this dramatic entryway serve as proof that rooms with black walls don’t have to be dark.Living with Lolo / Photo by Life Created

