Hailey Bieber’s Who’s In My Bathroom? Revamp Is Courtesy Of These Pottery Barn Finds

When Hailey Bieber launched her Who’s In My Bathroom? series on YouTube, it offered an exciting glimpse into her home and her style. Yet while seeing snippets of her bathroom decor was undoubtedly fun for fans, the setup for the Rhode founder and her guests was, let’s be real, probably less than ideal. That’s likely why the model recently relocated production to a custom-built set at OBB Studios in Hollywood — and why she embarked on a revamp of that new space with Pottery Barn to make using the set and backstage lounge spaces a more comfortable, welcoming experience for both Bieber and her friends.

The 25-year-old revealed the refreshed studio set on July 27 in a Who's In My Bathroom? episode featuring guest star Gwyneth Paltrow, showing off the work of The Pottery Barn Design Crew throughout the conversation. And while it may not be Bieber’s actual space, her personality still shines through the decor, giving viewers plenty of Hailey-approved takeaways.

Of course, there are the bathroom-specific elements included. The set includes monogrammed Dream Towels, Dream Robes, and Dream Slippers in an alternating soft blue and white color scheme, which gives the space Bieber’s signature fresh, clean look. However, the decor doesn’t stop there.

As usual in the series (though unusual for a bathroom), Bieber’s reimagined set features a dining table in the middle for eating, drinking, and whatever else may happen with her guests. Thus, she and Pottery Barn made that a focal point in the space — and a good one at that. The duo took what has typically been a pared-down setup and infused tons of style. Featuring the Pomona Indoor/Outdoor Concrete Round Dining Table and Malibu Woven Dining Chairs, as well as plenty of accessories like the Chateau Acacia Wood Cheese Board and the Bleecker Ice Bucket, it looks more like it’s ready for a chic dinner party than a bathroom hang.

Pottery Barn didn’t stop there, though. The retailer also redesigned Bieber's green room and dressing room, giving them a cozy, moody feel through new paint (like the accent wall in Sherwin-Williams Iron Ore #7069), the Carmel Square Arm Leather Sofa, floor lighting, and more.

You’ll be able to see the brand featured in two subsequent videos in Bieber’s series, and you can shop Pottery Barn pieces from all her refreshed spaces at potterybarn.com/haileybieber now (plus a few picks below).

