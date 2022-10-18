2023’s Paint Colors Of The Year Offer Something For Everyone

There was no question of the defining theme of 2022’s paint colors of the year: It was, unequivocally, soothing tones of green. For the 2023 paint colors of the year, however, there is nothing near a consensus. Sure, the inspirations might have some through lines. A desire for comfort is a big one, as is a need for simplicity. But the shades themselves? This time around, they’re all over the board.

And let’s face it: That’s going to make choosing a paint color this coming year much more exciting. Now, there’s not just one trend everyone’s trying. Rather, you have a multitude of options when it comes to what’s hot. According to the major brands, statement hues, basic neutrals, soothing shades, and more are going to be popular come 2023. So, no matter what your style, you won’t have to sacrifice your preferences to opt for what’s “in.”

Serene greens have had their moment: It’s officially time to branch out, and that’s exactly what these paint brands did for 2023. From vivid raspberries to warm whites, the colors of the year span the spectrum of hues, offering something perfect for every personality. So whether you want to try maximalism or play it safe, you’ll find it in a few of the colors of the year TZR has rounded up, ahead.

Benjamin Moore: Raspberry Blush

Courtesy of Benjamin Moore

According to Andrea Magno, color marketing and development director at Benjamin Moore, “People are ready to bring color back into the home, taking a step outside their color comfort zones.” That was the thinking behind its Color of the Year 2023, Raspberry Blush, which is a vivid, red-orange hue. This and the brand’s entire Color Trends 2023 palette of confident shades “empower the use of statement colors that deliver delight and personality,” Magno continued in a press release. In other words, take this as your sign that it’s time to give maximalism a try.

Sherwin-Williams: Redend Point

Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Redend Point is Sherwin-Williams’ 2023 Color of the Year, putting a soothing, grown-up spin on Millennial Pink with its “soulful blush-beige” hue. As Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, noted in a press release, it was “inspired by the idea of finding beauty beyond ourselves... a heartening hue that invites compassion and connection into any space.” Thanks to its relative neutrality, Redend Point is also easy to use. Wadden’s advice? “Build on its earthiness by utilizing the hue alongside natural-looking textiles and wood accents or create a desert oasis by layering terracotta shades and clay materials.”

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams: Darkroom

Courtesy of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

TZR has reported on black paint’s growing popularity a lot lately, so it comes as no surprise that the hue made it into next year’s chosen colors. Specifically, Darkroom is HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams’ 2023 Color of the Year, which is a black paint with purple undertones. Dubbed a “new neutral” and meant to provide a classic-meets-modern-meets retro look, it’s part of the brand’s 2023 Color Collection of the Year, Vintage Homestead. Together, they offer “an effortless look that reveals the importance of being hopeful to find stability and balance,” said Ashley Banbury, the brand’s senior color designer.

Dutch Boy Paints: Rustic Greige

Courtesy of Dutch Boy Paints

Dutch Boy Paints’ 2023 One-Coat Color of the Year, Rustic Greige, is the perfect example of how this year’s picks span the spectrum. While some are proclaiming saturated raspberries and dusty pinks as the hues to try, others, like this brand, are going in a safer direction. A neutral color with a subtle red undertone, Rustic Greige is said to infuse a feeling of comfort and serenity — something the brand says consumers are craving. “The importance of overall well-being remains a primary focus in everyday lives,” said Banbury, NCIDQ and senior color designer at Dutch Boy Paints. Enter: Rustic Greige, which Banbury said is “about retreating to a calmer, simpler lifestyle inspired by the peace and clarity of tones derived from nature.”

BEHR: Blank Canvas

Courtesy of BEHR

Dutch Boy isn’t the only brand to embrace minimalism, though. BEHR named Blank Canvas its 2023 Color of the Year, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a warm white. And like Rustic Greige, the consumers’ desire for comfort in the home was behind the decision. “Blank Canvas effortlessly offers a clean and inviting blank slate that allows individuality and creativity to flow freely,” reads a statement from Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr Paint Company. “This white easily harmonizes with a wide range of hues, including neutrals, earth tones, and pastels, for a charming and cozy appeal.”

Glidden Paint by PPG: Vining Ivy

Courtesy of GLIDDEN Paint by PPG

Glidden paint by PPG didn’t stray far from its previous year’s hue for its 2023 Color of the Year. For 2022, it announced the playful green Guacamole shade as its pick. And now, it’s moved onto Vining Ivy, a “bluish-greenish-something-in-betweenish” tone. While teal might not be your first choice for paring down a space, that’s how the brand cites its decision behind the hue. “Consumers are seeking to simplify in this post-COVID era, as the past two years have shed a new light on the importance of serenity and little moments,” said Ashley McCollum, Glidden color expert, in a press release. “Vining Ivy embodies this vibe perfectly... Its versatility takes the guesswork out of design, leaving consumers with more time to indulge in the things that matter most to them.”