It’s official — red hair has taken over Hollywood. The trend has been building for a while (who could forget when Dua Lipa went for her fiery look?), but this year, more and more celebrities are embracing all shades of crimson. SZA performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar with voluminous dark cherry curls, Keke Palmer debuted a copper hue during the press tour for her film One of Them Days, and Emma Stone walked the 2025 Golden Globes carpet with a dark auburn pixie cut. Now, Megan Thee Stallion is jumping on board, spotted with bright red hair in her latest TikTok video.

While the look isn’t entirely new for the rapper — she previously performed at Coachella with Cherry-Cola colored curls — this latest shade is noticeably more vibrant. On July 14 she shared her bold new color on TikTok, and followed it with an Instagram post that gave fans an even closer look at her vivid style. The hair captured fell past her shoulders and featured a set of lash-grazing, blunt bangs cut straight across her forehead. She completed the look with a set of matching long, red nails and a New York Yankees cap, both of which were accented with playful apple stems — an ode to The Big Apple, a.k.a New York City, where Megan is currently visiting.

This vibrant red shade is just the latest in a series of standout hairstyles the artist has debuted this year. So far, she’s worn over-the-top curls, a layered blowout, and beachy waves for her appearance on Love Island USA. With each new look, she’s making the case for hair as the ultimate accessory.