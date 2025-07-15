It’s been almost 30 years since the original I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere took place, but last night, many of its original stars reunited on the red carpet ahead of the sequel. Among them, Sarah Michelle Gellar stepped out to support her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., who’s featured in the 2025 follow-up.

The ‘90s and ‘00s it couple, who actually met on the set of the cult-favorite 1997 slasher film, looked as loved-up as ever. Much to the delight of photographers, they posed arm-in-arm with Gellar staring into her husband’s eyes.

For the global premiere of the upcoming movie hosted on Monday evening at The United Theater, Gellar, 48, opted for an Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2025 cupcake silhouette mini dress. The breathtakingly-detailed piece featured overlapping layers of embroidered butterflies which fluttered as the petite actor walked the carpet.

The mom-of-two complemented the look with simple glossy court shoes in a bright shade of orange by Le Silla and a clutch bag in a matching hue. Meanwhile, her Scooby Doo co-star Prinze Jr., whom she married in 2002, wore a simple navy double breasted suit over a fresh white t-shirt.

Getty Images

On Instagram, pop culture commentator Evan Ross Katz, who jokingly refers to himself as a “Sarah Michelle Gellar historian” posted a side-by-side of the couple from both premieres, which quickly went viral.

While he’s not in the film, the couple’s life-long friend — and Gellar’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer comrade — Seth Green was also in attendance.

Prinze Jr. 49, isn’t the only alum of the horror film to pop back up. Reprising his role as Ray Bronson, he’ll be joined by Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played Julie James in the original. The 46-year-old actor made a rare red carpet appearance last night, showcasing her new ginger-tinted locks, ahead of the movie’s release this Friday, July 18.

Getty Images

The latest sequel, the fourth installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, is set in the present day. The plot picks up 28 years after the Tower Bay murders, with another killer on the loose apparently targeting friends who covered up a car accident fatality.

Buzzy names of the moment including Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, and Austin Nichols will join OGs Prinze Jr. and Hewitt in the film.

See the stellar style on the red carpet on Monday evening.

Madelyn Cline

Getty Images

The Outer Banks alum wowed in a Y2K-esque plunging and ruched halter neck gown in baby pink by Connor Ives, styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

Sarah Pidgeon

Getty Images

As she readies to step into the shoes of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Ryan Murphy’s An American Love Story, all eyes are on Pidgeon. For last night’s premiere, she opted for a sculptural strapless mini dress, and marched to the beat of her own drum by pairing it with sleek knee-high boots.

Chase Sui Wonders

Getty Images

Sui Wonders proved she’s a fashion girl at heart, when she took this corseted mini dress from the Wiederhoeft Spring/Summer 2025 show out for a spin.

Gabbriette Bechtel

Getty Images

While IKWYDLS is her first acting role, model, muse, and musician Bechtel is no stranger to the limelight. Over one million people already follow her Instagram account for a glimpse at her slightly gothic cool girl style, and last night’s ‘90s-inspired basque top and cigarette trousers ensemble was exemplary.