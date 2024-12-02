If you didn’t know what season it was, you can typically tell by looking at Hailey Bieber’s nails. The manicure trendsetter — who has been responsible for the viral glazed donut nails among others — loves to match her mani to a certain vibe, and that’s often based on the current climate. Take her recent cinnamon girl nails, for example. This warm, shimmery, amber cat eye polish captured all the feels of cozy season, but now that Thanksgiving has passed, she’s ready for something a little more festive. According to her November recap on Instagram, Bieber has gone into full winter mode with red holiday nails that can best be described as merry and bright.

In her latest photo dump, the new mom shared some of her latest and greatest moments from last month, including some sweet moments with husband Justin and son Jack, a few Rhode beauty highlights, and of course her holly-hued tips. Last we checked, Bieber was sporting a martini-themed mani for her 29th birthday celebration. And while she still appears to be in her classic cocktail era, she’s swapped out the dainty olive design to usher in the holiday season.

Much like glittery eyes and berry lipstick, red nails are a beauty staple this time of year — as well as a favorite for celebrity winter manicures (just ask Heidi Klum or Kerry Washington, two stylish stars who embrace the classic hue for the holidays). Of course, plenty of A-listers were loving red tones during the fall, but now there’s a shift from darker, wine-colored tips to something significantly more vibrant, à la pointsettias, gift wrap bows, and candy canes — basically all the quintessential Christmas-y things.

Of course red nails are a year-round favorite of Bieber’s, a careful eye can notice a distinct difference between her current mani and the shade she wears during summer months. Specifically, the more wintery version is less orange and more blue. Love the look? You can’t go wrong with seasonal bestsellers like OPI’s Big Apple Red, Gucci’s Goldie Red, or Chanel Pompier. Slick on one of these or something similar to instantly get in the mood for all your holiday parties and general merriment all month long.