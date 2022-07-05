“Hailey Bieber” and “cool girl” are basically synonymous at this point. Over her years in the spotlight, the model and Rhode founder has perfected an effortlessly chic vibe, her signature look being dewy skin, nude nails, and soft waves in her light brown hair. This laidback style is exactly what makes Hailey Bieber’s red nails, her latest summer manicure, a bit of a shock — in the absolute best way. Amid the holiday weekend, she shared a series of photos on Instagram, one of which shows off her bold new mani, a notable departure from her usual understated look.

In the last slide of Bieber’s recent IG photo carousel, she’s serving face, hair, and nails, not to mention her gorgeous leather jacket and cat-eye sunglasses. It’s like she took Sandy from Grease and gave her the 2022 treatment, and it’s very much working. Her medium-length hair cascades over her shoulders and is styled in a tighter wave than she typically goes for, plus tons of volume and body.

Amid her all-black look, Bieber’s poppy red nails stand out, especially since it’s not a color fans are used to seeing on her. While she’s definitely down to experiment every now and then, the star tends to opt for nude nails, the minimal beauty craze that’s been popular among other celebrities like Zendaya and Margot Robbie. Ever the trendsetter, Bieber recently put her own spin on the nude nail look with a pearlescent baby pink manicure courtesy of nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.

Her new red nails, however, are a brand new look for the star that came just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. She still has her usual almond shape, but instead of a neutral shade, Bieber shows off a bright, poppy red that undeniably complements her cool leather ensemble.

“We’ve been doing neutral nails/glazed donut nails with different shades lately due to her work schedule,” Ganzorigt tells TZR. “But the red nails we did recently was surprisingly for a shoot. The creative director asked for bright orange-y nails and that’s what we did.”

While Bieber’s look was for a photoshoot, Ganzorigt says that it’s perfect for the season — as are neon nails in general. “It catches the eye more in summer and is so fun,” she says. “I’m into neon colors right now, such as neon yellow, green pink blue, and orange.”

Ahead, shop the exact polishes Ganzorigt used to create Hailey Bieber’s red nails and kick off the summer right.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.