When it comes to holiday makeup, you can never go wrong by leaning classic. From glittery lids to golden highlighter, there are a few foolproof ways to feel festive at all your fêtes this season. But nothing feels quite as quintessential as the perfect red lip — which is always harder to achieve than it seems. That not-too-blue, not-too-orange hue that’s the color of a pot of Poinsettias is especially sought after this time of year. But thankfully, Rihanna found it for you. On Nov. 26th, the Fenty Beauty founder shared her favorite lip combo for the season on Instagram, and spoiler alert: You may already own it.

In her post, Rihanna didn’t just show off the super gorgeous, luxuriously textured red lip, but she outlined exactly how she creates it. A surprise to no one, the duo of products comes from her own beauty brand. In fact they’re some of Fenty’s bestsellers and a staple of makeup experts everywhere.

The look starts with defining your lips with Trace’d Out Pencil Lip Liner in “The MVP”. The “Love on the Brain” singer extends hers just slightly beyond her natural lip line for the illusion of a plumper pout, then uses the same creamy pencil to fill in the entire lip. Next, she turns to the coveted Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in “The MVP” for even more color payoff and matte finish that’s lightweight and comfortable but will last through all the eating, drinking, and being merry that’s on your holiday agenda.

To make her bold lip the star of the show, Rihanna keeps the rest of her beauty look relatively demure. Paired with a ‘90s-inspired updo, a touch of red blush, and lush lashes, her perfect red lip pulls the focus for a totally festive and classically glamorous effect.

The best part? While the makeup mogul’s red lip combo is so apropos for this time of year, it’s also a staple that truly never goes out of style. So if it’s not in your toolbox yet, there couldn’t be a better time to add it to the collection.