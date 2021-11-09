Kerry Washington Just Put Her Stamp Of Approval On This Timeless Holiday Manicure

The holidays will be here before you know it, which means it's time to start screenshotting your favorite celebrity beauty moments to recreate for parties, dinners, and any other glamorous events you've already locked into your Google Calendar. Thankfully, Kerry Washington started the season off on the right note, as she went full glam for a photoshoot with Aurate New York, celebrating her latest fine jewelry collection with the NYC-based label—featuring a set of holiday nails that practically define the festive season.

The Scandal star’s overall aesthetic was inspired by “Hollywood’s leading ladies,” per the brand. So naturally, she put a modern spin on old Hollywood glamour, rocking side-parted, sculpted waves and bold red holiday nails courtesy of OPI. She teamed the hairstyle and manicure with stunning berry-colored lipstick with a metallic finish and a smoky eye topped with a bold set of lashes.

To complement her glam, the actor modeled a party-ready one-shoulder dress featuring a statement shoulder ruffle that evoked a retro feel. Click through the photo series, and you'll come across yet another fabulous black outfit that uniquely sultry and sophisticated. She donned a corset-inspired tank paired with black matching trousers and a chic blazer.

Just when fans thought they could catch a breather, Washington posted yet another photo from the shoot, looking like a vision in a 1920s-inspired finger waves hairstyle. She ditched the lipstick for this shot to embrace a more natural lip but kept the red manicure — and put it on full display.

This is far from the first time Washington’s opted for a red manicure. In fact, she quite literally, created one of OPI’s famed lacquers. In an Instagram post shared on International Women’s Day, she wrote: “If fierce was a color, it would be @opi’s #WeTheFemale shade. I am sooooooo proud to have created this color with bad*ss female founder @1stladyofcolors back in 2016 as part of our Washington DC collection and I am so proud that it’s a color that continues to inspire.”

Inspired and in need of a new bottle of red nail polish? Keep scrolling to shop five of TZR’s favorites.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.