High-fashion, post-workout looks are a sartorial genre in its own right — and Hailey Bieber is a beacon of that athle-chic style. The model enjoys her weekly fitness activities like pilates and boxing as they’re an essential part of her self-care routine. Therefore, it’s no surprise she always has a rotation of practical and stylish workout gear on hand. Most recently, Bieber wore gray, high-waisted leggings from Tavi while taking a pilates class with her girlfriends. Not only were the bottoms cute, but they were also affordable at $90. And the model’s exact pair is still in stock, though probably not for long once her fans catch wind of this.

Bieber’s stretchy bottoms, dubbed Spacedye, are made from a moisture-wicking fabric that’s movement-friendly and incredibly soft. (They’re perfect for those who work out nearly every day and are always on the go.) As for the rest of her outfit, she wore a black, logo print zip-up hoodie from Balenciaga, plus (what looks like) a matching tank top underneath. For shoes, Bieber stepped into a pair of Nike’s all-white React Vision sneakers and finished the workout-ready outfit with rimless oval sunnies (her trusty go-to) from Balenciaga.

Bieber loves Tavi’s minimalist athleisure offerings. For further proof, check out the olive green workout set that she wore last year, in June 2021. Additionally, other celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, Hilary Duff, and Brie Larson have all given the label their stamp of approval, too.

If you need a pair of neutral, everyday leggings, shop Bieber’s exact bottoms below. They will be perfect for pilates classes, or as pants (styled with a cozy sweater) for your weekend brunch dates. Should you be stuck on styling ideas, simply just complete your ensemble with the model’s identical hoodie, sunglasses, and sneaker accouterments ahead.

