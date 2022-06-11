Hailey Bieber has a unique knack for creating outfits that look cool and are easy to wear. That’s because she sticks to the elevated basics — think white crop tops and leather blazers — and neutral tones, occasionally wearing a bit of bold color for effect. All this helps her hone in on her signature laid-back aesthetic. Though her ensembles are on-point year round, her summertime style is where she truly shines. Stans who closely follow her street style will note that she has several go-to silhouettes in her summer wardrobe.

As of late, the model is into baggy trousers, which she pairs with crop tops or matching oversize blazers for an edgy tailored look. If you’re looking for an easy date-night outfit, Bieber’s dress plus sneakers combo is an option that’s cute and comfortable. Lastly, for athleisure fans, there are plenty of sporty-prep outfits from Bieber that carry the same vibe as Princess Diana’s casual looks from the ‘90s.

Are you ready to copy Bieber’s summertime aesthetic in the months to come? If yes, then keep scrolling for a comprehensive breakdown of the model’s go-to warm-weather staples. Should you love her entire outfit, shop similar pieces, too, to fully recreate her vibe.

Crop Top & Tailored Trousers

You can often see Bieber in loose-fitting pants, which she teams with a crop top, a sultry cardigan, or a vest. Her summer wardrobe rotation includes relaxed tailored trousers and straight-leg jeans. Her bottoms, pictured here, can easily be dressed up or down, depending on what feels most appropriate for the occasion.

Recently, she wore the tailored pants with an ab-revealing vest, a vintage leather jacket, and a pair of loafers while out and about in Brooklyn. For accessories, the model opted for futuristic oval sunnies from Balenciaga and the Le 5 À 7 hobo bag from Saint Laurent.

Pajama-Inspired Co-Ords

Many celebrities, including fellow models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, have taken to the matching set trend. As for Bieber, her coordinated outfit of choice seems to be the comfort-forward, pajama-inspired co-ords like the dark-hued option from WARDROBE.NYC, pictured above. The model’s exact ensemble is, unfortunately, sold out, but there is no shortage of similar sleepwear-inspired options available to shop.

Dress & Sneakers

If you want to dress up without skimping on comfort, take note of Bieber’s dress plus sneakers combo. This type of outfit is one you can wear to dinner and then, without having to change footwear, go on a post-meal stroll in with your partner. Bieber loves styling her Nike kicks with everything, so this is one of her quintessential summer looks.

Playsuit & Bucket Hat

According to Bieber’s Instagram account, she loves to wear figure-hugging knitted playsuits at home. Her go-to trick is to pair the summer-appropriate knit with a wide-brim bucket hat, both for style and extra protection from those pesky UV rays. While it looks like the model wore the aforementioned outfit while relaxing in her backyard, you can absolutely wear it while running errands or hanging out with your friends, too.

A Cute Workout Set

The model wears athleisure year round, summer months included. She leans on cute workout sets not only for her pilates classes, but also for less sporty affairs like casual lunch outings. Back in June 2021, she wore an olive green two-piece set and ditched her workout sneakers for a pair of fashion-forward leather slides from GIABORGHINI. Bieber completed the look with her go-to butterfly frames and a stack of a medley of herringbone chain necklaces. On cooler nights, you can top off this sporty outfit with a long-sleeve top.

