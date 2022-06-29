Hailey Bieber’s Tennis Outfit Was So Cool — It Could Pass As Street Style

For many, it can be a challenge to curate a sporty look that also feel on-trend and fashion-forward. Maybe you’ve tried styling a mixed and matched workout set with a pair of chunky sneakers or a workout tank top with a pair of black leggings? While those options focus on functionality, you may find yourself unsatisfied with fashion components of athleisure. Luckily, Hailey Bieber shared her tennis outfit on Instagram — providing It-girls with major inspiration for a stylish yet athletic look for days spent outside.

For the founder of Rhode Skin, building a workout-approved look that still feels on-trend is all about finding edgy separates that complement each other and pair them with timeless accessories. For her Tuesday tennis match, Bieber kept her look sporty and cool (which she’s known for in her street style in general) by pairing a cropped tank top with white piping and a zip-up detail from Thrive Societe with micro shorts from Los Angeles Apparel. Because of the cropped fit of the top and low-waist detail on the shorts, Bieber was able to show off her toned abs in the Instagram post, which she captioned with two simple emojis: a sun and white heart.

To give the athletic look a luxe element, she reached for timeless accessories that made the look feel polished. For earrings, she went with a pair of simple gold hoops from Jennifer Fisher, which she matched with her classic gold watch. To shield her eyes from the sun, she wore her go-to Balenciaga sunglasses as they’ve been a staple of her summer wardrobe this year. She completed the look by tucking a pair of ankle socks into New Balance 530s, which you’ll also find in the closets of Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski.

In the edit ahead, you’ll be able to shop Bieber’s look from head-to-toe — so you’ll be set for any upcoming tennis matches you have on the calendar. Plus, you’ll find a few TZR-approved workout garments — there’s something for everyone — so you’ll feel chic while spending time outdoors.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.