Curiously enough, Crocs are a casual shoe staple that one can’t seem to shake off. The comfortable footwear brand is loved by so many celebrities, from Ariana Grande to Ruby Rose and, lately, Brie Larson. Her dark green Crocs popped up in two recently outfit photos, which were posted to her Instagram account. The first image showed her leaping through a hallway in high-waisted, printed brief underwear, a colorful fleece, graphic print hoodie, and chunky, printed Crocs in several shades of green. (Basically, an outfit that looked like it could be an Adventure Time cosplay, as one commenter suggested.) In the second photo, she zoomed in on another set of Crocs, this time a pair in a solid green color, which she’d worn with ecru-colored socks and blinged out with Jibbitz, the shoe charms that Crocs sells, should customers want to personalize their shoes.

Larson’s Crocs had several jewel-like Jibbitz in round, pear, triangle, and flower shapes. There were also several other flower-shaped charms, an alien, two science beakers, and other science-inspired symbols from Crocs’ Science and Math 5-Pack to frame the letters “E” and “Z” on each foot. “Are we surprised? #notspon but @crocs it could be 😉,” the actor wrote in the caption of the carousel.

The past few years for Crocs has been a time of collaborations, new releases, and major celebrity endorsements, with the company’s success culminating in the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal, likely thanks their utilitarian appeal (they’re slip-resistant, lightweight, and easy to clean). What that success looked like in numbers is a recorded revenue of over $2 billion in 2021 alone. The popularity has seemed to remain steady due to a modern obsession with uglycore footwear not only from Crocs, but from Yeezy, Nike, and Balenciaga, too.

Needless to say, Crocs are here to stay. So, why not do like Larson and hop on the bandwagon, too? With the inspired edit ahead, all there is to do is select your shoe size, place your virtual order, and pick the charms that best represent you.

