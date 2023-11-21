The nail community can be divided into two camps. Some never stray from a glossy, solid-colored manicure, while others live for artsy designs and unique finishes. If you happen to fall into the latter category, chances are you’ve been eyeing the velvet nails trend for a while. Characterized by its plush, fuzzy appearance, the look has become popular again just in time for cozy season. The name alone evokes the feeling of comfort, but these nails are much more high-tech. Instead of a simple swipe of shimmering polish, the intriguing manicure is created with magnets and swirls of glitter or metallic polish.

With that in mind, creating a look that is truly one of a kind is easy to DIY. Though you can use any color, the combination of the textured finish with certain shades instantly feels festive. But like any good trend, velvet nails have range and versatility. For the manicure minimalist, softer hues like baby pink or champagne have a subdued vibe. Contrarily, bronzy browns lean into the increasingly popular coffee house-inspired looks. Finding a set that fits your preference won’t be a difficult task. You may, however, find it hard to pick just one.

Ahead, TZR gathered the top velvet nails looks on Instagram to try now and save for later.

Ballet Pink

Don’t get it twisted — the beauty set is still embracing all of the ‘soft girl’ vibes. This manicure is the ultimate manifestation of the aesthetic. Plush, pink, fuzzy, and warm, it speaks volumes without saying a word. However, to master this look, opt for a shorter nail length that really lets the effect shine.

Cosmic Swirls

There are a few ways to create a cosmic nail look. You could use a chrome polish or flecks of glitter to create the illusion of a starry night. Both are good options, yet neither is quite as mesmerizing as this manicure. Set against a glossy black polish, it features swirls of bright blue and magenta that lure you in. To get the full effect, be sure to finish with a shiny topcoat.

Square Tips

The long square nails from the early 2000s have entered their 2.0 era. But if you want to make your set feel modern, try pairing them with an equally fresh design. This pink velvet look is the perfect choice. The soft hue and subtle shimmering tip make the sharp nail shape easier to wear and even more trendy.

Heavy Metal

The holidays are just around the corner, and what better way to ring in the season than with an on-theme manicure? While you could opt for a fun design, this metallic velvet look feels a bit more festive. Even better? The sparkling nature is also perfect for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Hot Chocolate Nails

Hot chocolate nails are one of the buzziest trends of the season. The look, which features a range of brown polishes, shows no sign of slowing down on Instagram. However, if you’re looking for a new way to spice things up, you may enjoy this velvet set. Instead of one creamy color, it embraces the many tones of the delicious treat. With swirls of caramel, praline, and glittering accents, it’s the perfect way to elevate the original design.

Forest Green

Fall might be almost over, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up vampy nail looks. Instead, consider giving this velvet manicure a try. With a moody forest shade as the base and a plush silvery topcoat, it’s the perfect look for winter. Think of it as the equivalent of your favorite sweater— cozy, comfortable, and always chic.

Red Velvet

Just like the decadent dessert, this delicious manicure is hard to resist. True, the bright red polish is tempting all its own. But when paired with the velvet texture, the classic hue feels elevated and luxe. Even if you’re not a fan of the beloved cake flavor, you’ll find this look hard to turn down.

Mixed Manicure

Sometimes it’s hard to pick just one color. Luckily, manicures are all about being creative, and mixed looks are high in demand. If you’re opting for multiple shades, try choosing two with a common theme. For example, this set features earth tones that feel distinctly autumnal. The idea is to select hues that play well together and complement each other.

Golden Hour

The shimmering quality makes this nail trend ideal for metallic colors. While silver has a celebratory feel, this gilded manicure channels another favorable moment: golden hour. Like the setting sun, it shines brilliantly, thanks to a mix of gold and yellow undertones. As if that’s not enough to get you on board, this look also works well on all skin tones.

Jewel Tones

If the fuzzy appearance of this trend feels too over the top, opt for lighter polishes that lean into the shimmering effect. Take this manicure, for example, that features a gradient of pink and champagne colors. Instead of the velvet texture, it has the bejeweled look of satin. Furthermore, its light and airy nature makes it a great option year-round.