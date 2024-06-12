Nude might be considered a “safe” pick in terms of nail colors, but Beyonce’s latest manicure is proof that you can go neutral and still stand out. Nothing about the Cowboy Carter singer could ever be considered basic, so even when she’s choosing a subdued hue, it has to have a little something extra. This time around, Bey chose one of the biggest trends to add some flair to her nude nails: a super-reflective “cat-eye” finish.

Last week, the nail aficionado shared some images of herself rocking a tan leather dress (vintage Roberto Cavalli, for all the fashion fans) with a matching manicure, and now her go-to tech is sharing the details of how it was created. Artist Miho Okawara, who also gave the Bey a set of American flag French tips and turquoise charm-embellished nails offered a closer look at the shimmering nude mani and even broke down the exact products she used to achieve them.

Also the trusted nail artist of pop icons like Lady Gaga, Ciara, and Miley Cyrus, Okawara gave Beyoncé’s long almond-shaped nails their glowing effect with the help of Daily Charme gel polish in C11 Tabby with Presto gel base and top coats. The $19 polish gives nails that multidimensional, almost velvet-y finish that’s signature to the cat-eye trend.

Beyoncé is the latest celeb to co-sign this unique nail design. She joins Anya Taylor-Joy, Jenna Dewan, and Rita Ora, who have also recently tried the cat-eye craze on their tips. What’s great about the Renaissance singer’s version is that the nude/gold color is so versatile and will go with pretty much anything you might be wearing this summer. So if you’ve been considering trying out the shimmery style, this would make an ideal starter shade.

And don’t worry if Bey’s nail length or shape isn’t exactly your preference. A nude cat-eye is chic and on-trend for all shapes and sizes. Still, you can get as close as possible to the finish created by Okawara by shopping the same gel polish she used — in case your local nail spot doesn’t have something similar.