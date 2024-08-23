Zola Ganzorigt might be the single most influential manicurist of the moment. The celebrity artist is behind so many of the 2020s top nail trends — she essentially invented the chrome movement — and her creations range from sleek and simple to avant-garde and hyper-realistic. One of her most high-profile clients is Adele, and the pair have dreamed up some highly detailed designs together, especially for the singer’s Las Vegas residency. Fans are familiar with her French tips and cat-eye manis, but Adele’s “bloody” nails are an under-the-radar masterpiece that have to be seen up-close to truly be appreciated.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Ganzorigt was asked about her favorite manicure ever created for the “I Drink Wine” singer. In response, she shared a photo of Adele’s long, almond-shaped nails coated in what legitimately looks like pooling blood. It’s actually something of a French-style design, with deeper red-black tips that fade into a lighter, clouded shade and eventually into classic nude beds. It gives a sort of lethal vampiress effect, like Adele is a singer by day and Mrs. Dracula by night. “It’s always fun brainstorming nail ideas with her depending on the theme,” Ganzorigt mentioned alongside the photo.

It didn’t take too much sleuthing to find that the nails were actually part of Adele’s most recent Halloween costume, which she gamely wore on-stage during her Weekends With Adele residency concert series. Though she didn’t specify exactly what she dressed up as, the dark, dramatic makeup, matte lipliner, and inky black wig feel like an amalgamation of Morticia Addams, Elvira, Vampyra, and every other gothic-glam character synonymous with spooky season.

The bloody nails are another piece of the costume, contributing to its highly detailed nature. No word on if she went trick-or-treating with her son after wrapping the show, but she was ready for any sort of Halloween festivity that followed.

Ganzorigt’s re-sharing of this particular manicure couldn’t come at a better time. Retailers have already started rolling out their Halloween decor, Spirit stores have taken over every available shopping center vacancy, and TikTok is inundated with costume ideas for couples, cool-girls, and families that cover every possible aesthetic. Sixty-something days might seem like plenty of time to prepare, but an early start is always key.