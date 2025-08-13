Leave it to Dua Lipa, who’s known for delivering perpetual vacation vibes, to kick off her milestone 30th birthday festivities early. In a recent Instagram post, the singer was captured smiling and joyful with loved ones (including fiancé Callum Turner) in Ibiza, wearing a custom white cutout-heavy Jacquemus dress that left little to the imagination.

“Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't bloody wait for 30!” read the caption to the multi-image post. Up close, the floor-length frock designed specially for her was made entirely of small white sequins. While it featured a high mock neck, that’s where the modesty ended, as both sides of the gown were cut out, revealing a built-in cheeky brief and completely open back.

Letting the dress do the talking, Lipa — who turns 30 on August 22 — kept the rest of her look low-key and natural. Her dark brown hair was worn long and loose in soft beachy waves. Her makeup was vacay fresh, kept glowy and minimal save for a little peachy blush and rosy pink lip balm.

The singer’s third decade will certainly be an iconic one as it will include her future nuptials, which she’s publicly expressed being very excited about in a recent interview with British Vogue. But turning 30 also represents a fresh, more confident chapter for Lipa. “Now I feel like I’ve come to a place – I’ve become better at taking care of myself and working out and dancing,” she said to writer Gaby Wood. “I feel the most confident I’ve ever felt. I feel very empowered and strong in my body.”

Cheers to that. Be on the lookout for more iconic birthday looks from the singer as she’s definitely just getting started.