Apparently florals aren’t just groundbreaking for spring anymore because the print isn’t showing any signs of slowing down — especially if you’re following celebrity style. Everything from nail art to denim has featured flowers of late, so it only makes sense that the trend has made its way into swimwear. Olivia Rodrigo’s vacation bikini included a Y2K-inspired rose and gingham design, and now another star known for her off-duty style is following suit (pun intended). Gigi Hadid just shared a summer photo dump to Instagram showing her recent adventures, and the compilation included some sun-dappled moments of her donning a green floral bikini that’s just as nostalgic.

Last week, the supermodel’s BFF Leah McCarthy posted a pic of Hadid on stories from a girl’s trip, giving us a sneak peek of her summer vacation style. Her effortlessly chic look consisted of a satin midi skirt, ribbed tank top, and slouchy bag. In her latest photos, the Guest in Residence founder sports an even more casual ensemble for some fun in the sun. Her daisy print bikini by Frankies Bikinis (the same brand responsible for Rodrigo’s suit) was paired with jean cut-offs and a trucker hat — another summer throwback that’s been creeping back into fashion (Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa are just a few of the celebs to support this resurgence).

Whereas Hadid’s hat style is steeped in aughties vibes, her bikini exhibits a few more ‘90s elements. Micro-florals were major for swimwear, and daisies (think Drew Barrymore’s hair) were springing up everywhere. Even Hadid’s balconette-style top is straight out of the decade. And it makes sense that model would be embracing the era with her sartorial choices, since other ‘90s trends like jellies, baby tees, and socks with sandals have also been making a comeback.

Hadid’s exact bikini is still available — but only in a limited size range. Thankfully, many swimwear brands have gotten the ‘90s memo and are making some similar versions. So if you’re looking to add a dose of nostalgia to your swimwear collection, consider these styles that also feature dainty floral prints and underwire tops. The trucker hat is optional.