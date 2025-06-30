Forget Coachella try-hards, the best dressed celebrities at Glastonbury gave a lesson in how to look effortlessly cool at a music festival. The beloved five-day music event brought out a ton of VIPS as always, and not just on the stellar bill of headliners.

It seems that two of Glasto’s most reliably stylish star attendees Kate Moss and Sienna Miller skipped the festivities this year — although their fashion influence was still felt amongst the crowd of tens of thousands of revelers in short shorts, waxed jackets, waistcoats, fringe, and rain boots.

Alas, many of the UK scene’s trend-setting talents, including Alexa Chung, Lily Allen, and Cara Delevingne, were flying the flag at Worthy Farm all weekend. New mom Margot Robbie was also in attendance, marking her first official outing since last September.

Read on to see who was there, and what they wore, and perhaps get mood boarding on your 2027 outfits, for the next time the iconic Somerset festival returns.

Margot Robbie

Getty Images

Robbie, who welcomed her first child back in November, returned to the spotlight with a rare public appearance. The actor attended the festival on a business-meets-pleasure agenda, appearing at a Q&A on behalf of her production company Luckychap Producers. The Australia-native opted for camo green tank mini dress by Miu Miu and knee-high boots.

Alexa Chung

Stella McCartney

Festival fashion OG Chung kept cool in a bralette and A-line skirt combo, accessorizing with a Falabella tiny tote bag and archive sunglasses by Stella McCartney.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Getty Images

Twisters’ Daisy Edgar-Jones and her boyfriend Ben Seed were enjoying the revelry, with the actor in ankle-length Hunter rain boots, a rattan and leather Gucci bag, and the Gisele dress by Anemos.

Olivia Rodrigo

Getty Images

Pop princess Rodrigo seemed to pay homage to Ginger Spice’s signature look by donning a pair of sequin Union Jack hotpants while closing out the weekend on the Pyramid Stage.

Gracie Abrams

Getty Images

After going Instagram official with boyfriend Paul Mescal, Abrams took to the stage in a bohemian bordeaux-hued dress and matching bandana.

Lily Allen

Getty Images

Can’t beat a classic! Allen opted for Rayban Wayfarer shades, a corduroy collar rain mac, Barbour boots, and a baguette ahead of her surprise appearance on stage with Shy FX.

Sabrina Elba

Getty Images

Hanging out to enjoy her husband Idris’ DJ set, Elba was seen jazzing up her jeans, tank top, and sneakers outfit with the eye-catching orange Chelsea Flowers handbag by Kurt Geiger.

Saffron Hocking

Getty Images

The Top Boy star endorsed the classic Glasto look with a Barbour rain jacket and wellies, heating things up with a slinky lace-trimmed black slip underneath.

Cara Delevingne

Stella McCartney

Wearing the popular MOTHER slogan tank by Stella McCartney, supermodel Delevingne stayed true to her casual yet effortlessly cool personal style.

Charli XCX

Getty Images

Get ready for the aughts-era McQueen skull scarf to have its renaissance, thanks to Charli XCX. The performer blew the crowd away when she took to The Other Stage on day four in custom McQueen by Sean McGirr.

Adwoa Aboah

Getty Images

British model (and new mom!) Adwoa Aboah rocked ripped jeans, a studded belt, and an oversized jacket by Barbour.

Lily James & Billie Piper

Getty Images

The two actors looked the part in Barbour jackets, with James styling hers with slouchy boyfriend boxer shorts.