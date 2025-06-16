Soft shades and understated accents — minimalist manicures have been trending for a while, largely thanks to the rise of the “clean girl” aesthetic. But in case you thought “minimal” means “boring,” think again. Dua Lipa’s latest manicure is proof that a simple design can still make a statement.

In a recent Instagram carousel, fans got a close-up look at her new nail art (check slide eight). The short, oval-shaped nails are painted with a glossy, barely-there pink base that gives off a clean and polished vibe. But of course, Dua Lipa and her go-to nail artist, Michelle Humphrey, took the look a step further. (Count on Dua Lipa to take a trend and make it all her own.)

Each nail is adorned with delicate daisy designs — featuring black petals and a white dot at the center. Rather than crowding the nail, each one features about one and a half flowers, striking an ideal visual balance. The asymmetrical placement adds an eye-catching element without making the design feel too busy. Instead, the result is fresh and fun. This manicure is a great hybrid for anyone who doesn’t want to go too bare or too over-the-top with their nail art this summer. It’s playful yet subtle, proving once again that minimal can still be creative and cool.

Lipa — who recently got engaged to actor Callum Turner — is currently in the middle of her worldwide “Radical Optimism” tour. With more appearances and performances to come, it’s safe to say there’ll be more creative nail looks and inspiring beauty moments from her soon.