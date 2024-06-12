Packing for an upcoming European trip? Look no further than Olivia Rodrigo if you’re in need of some wardrobe inspiration. The Guts singer recently traveled to the continent on tour, but made sure to include a little off-duty time, which enabled us to get a peek at how she dresses on holiday. While many celebs take to yachts and resorts in impossibly glamorous ensembles, Rodrigo’s vacation style is much more low-key — but still so effortlessly cool. Among the cute, classic, and slightly Y2K-inspired pieces she packed was the perfect bikini in a print that practically screams summertime.

On Monday, June 11, the pop star shared a series of snaps on her Instagram from her downtime on tour, which included eating gelato, cruising around boats, and having a picnic in the park. While on the water, she donned a string bikini in a blue gingham pattern decked out with dainty roses. The suit, which is from the Frankies Bikinis’ GUIZIO collaboration that launched last summer, is totally sold out, but thankfully the brand has a few similar styles in stock. Rodrigo’s boat look was finished off with a pair of brown Valentina sunglasses by DMY Studios and her signature black nails.

Of course, her cool-girl looks didn’t stop there. While grabbing a sweet treat, the touring artist also wore a little black dress by Ciao Lucia, which is a favorite of fellow trendsetters Zendaya and Kaia Gerber. The brand specializes in vacation-inspired pieces like Rodrigo’s Gabriela Dress, a midi-length cotton sundress with a smocked waist and bustline keyhole. The breezy dress looks like something you might have seen Sophia Loren or Brigitte Bardot sporting in the ‘60s while on vacation, so the “Vampire” singer is following the lead of fellow Euro fashion icons.

True to her love of nostalgia, Rodrigo also opted for a Y2K-esque look while enjoying a relaxing picnic. In a white pointelle baby tee by Cou Cou Intimates, high-waisted Levi’s, and Gentle Monster sunglasses, she embodied off-duty summer style.

If Rodrigo is your summer vacation style muse, we’re here to help you pack. Ahead, find the exact pieces she wore while taking Europe by storm — minus the bikini. But don’t worry, we found you a very close match we’re sure she’d co-sign.