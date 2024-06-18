When the hot weather hits, it’s tempting to just spend your summer in giant t-shirts or breezy maxi dresses. But if you want to expand your seasonal wardrobe to include a few more reliable staples, Gigi Hadid may have just found a solution. As a model, her off-duty style is always aspirational, and her latest look is no exception. On Monday, June 17, Hadid’s BFF Leah McCarthy shared a candid snap of the Guest In Residence founder on Stories wearing an off-white satin midi skirt in the most effortless way. Captioned “Girls trippppp”, the Story can only lead us to believe that the outfit was worn during a getaway, and her styling makes a convincing case to pack this piece on your next vacation, too.

So far this season, examining celebrities’ travel wardrobes has already helped curate quite the capsule. From gingham bikinis and smocked dresses (thank you, Olivia Rodrigo) to sheer tops and baggy jeans (à la Hailey Bieber in Japan), the vacation-ready cool-girl staples have been rolling in. And while you might not typically consider a satin skirt to be the most versatile piece, Hadid’s head-to-toe look could persuade you to toss one in your weekender with the aforementioned others.

The former Next in Fashion host’s champagne-hued, floral midi was dressed down with a simple white tank top and black leather hobo bag. Due to the luxe material alone, a satin skirt is often reserved for more dressy occasions, like a dinner date. But by mixing it with a few other pared-down pieces, it instantly feels so much more relaxed.

Hadid’s exact style is the sold-out Khaite Ola Skirt, but thankfully it’s easy to find lookalikes in a wide range of price points. To get closest to the model’s version, look for an ecru or eggshell shade for a tonal effect with the tank. You’ll also want to seek out lengths that hit right at mid-calf and silhouettes that skim the body. And of course, a smooth, shiny, luxurious looking fabric is also key.

And while we can’t quite see what shoes Hadid is wearing in the on-the-go pic, a pair of chic flats would add to the relaxed overall feel of this girl’s trip ensemble. To make it super on-trend, try it with jellies, flip-flops, or mesh ballet slippers — all of which will mix in perfectly with the other pieces in your It-girl-approved vacation capsule.