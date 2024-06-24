Over the weekend, summer’s most major fashion event, Vogue World 2024, took Paris by storm. Stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Cara Delevingne, and Joey King jet-setted over to partake in the stylish activities on Sunday, June 23 — but it wasn’t just these celebrities’ sartorial selections that had everyone buzzing: the beauty was just as noteworthy. For example, King debuted her “Playboy Blonde” hair and FKA Twig stomped through Place Vendôme with a freshly (half) buzzed head and black body jewels. Another memorable hair moment came courtesy of Gigi Hadid, who solidified the fact that the flipped bob wasn’t just a spring trend — it’s sticking around this season, but with a few twists.

The supermodel first showed off her dramatic chop back in March when hairstylist to the stars Chris McMillan (best known for giving Jennifer Aniston “The Rachel” haircut) transformed her nearly waist-length blonde hair into her current chin-length bob. And in that short time, she’s already shown just how versatile this cut can be. From her tousled vacation waves to her Met Gala pin curls, Hadid is making a case for everyone to go short this season. And her latest variation for Vogue World 2024 will show you how to do it the French girl way.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

When Hadid closed the fashion show in a corseted gold and blue Balmain gown, her sleek bob was an unexpected — but totally chic — addition to the overall look. And off the runway, it looked just as fresh with a trompe l'oeil mini dress from the label’s Resort 2025 collection, which the Guest In Residence founder wore to an after party at Paris’ iconic eatery Maxim’s.

What sets this styling apart from other recent bobs — like Kiki Palmer’s super-straight version with slightly flipped ends or JLo’s piecey wet-look — is that it combines a few of these elements. With a deep side part, slicked crown, and behind-the-ears tuck, her flipped bob feels cool, powerful, and oh-so French. So if you’ve been wondering whether or not to go shorter for the summer, but weren’t sure if it would limit your options, let Hadid’s creative bob styling convince you otherwise.