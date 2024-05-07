Is there any better venue to unveil a major look than the Met Gala? The anticipation is sky-high, the media’s attention is fixed on that famous staircase, and the elaborate themes offer free license to pull out the most avant-garde hairstyles, makeup, gowns, and manicures of the year — if not the decade. The 2024 Met Gala hair transformations are just as extreme and exciting as expected, ranging from extreme chops to otherworldly, one-night-only colors.

Some celebrities took the Garden Of Time dress code literally, but the best beauty moments of the night seemed to all go for looser, more personal interpretations that played off of their couture ensembles. Take Amanda Seyfried, for example, who matched her metallic silver hair — complete with an intricate floral crown made of crystal — to her poppy-covered silver chrome gown. Then there are the hairstyles that aren’t necessarily tailored to anything botanical, but simply emphasize the drama of the dresses. Kerry Washington did exactly that with a a short, tousled pixie, complete with a pair of choppy bangs that made the cut resemble a cool, trendy, mullet hybrid.

Just below, explore the most shocking, chic hair transformations of the 2024 Met Gala. Maybe one will inspire your next image overhaul, too.

Amanda Seyfried

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Where to even begin with Seyfried’s silver style? The metallic coating? The tucked-up length? The delicate finger waves arranged and pasted across her forehead? Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora is the mind behind this masterpiece, one of the most talked-about looks of the night.

Greta Lee

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

A stunning blend of elegance, edge, and personal style, Lee proved that indeed, the mullet trend is just starting to gear up. The tapered length is excellent on its own, but the spiked micro-bangs take it all to the next level. To make it all happen, Lee turned to celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho, who used a slew of FEKKAI products.

Michelle Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Looking like a real-life rosebud with pastel pink hair — and a sweet set of short side-bangs — Williams’ unexpected hair color is the perfect bright pop against her otherwise all-white look. The silver jeweled headband ties together all the gleaming cool tones.

Kerry Washington

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Designed to look a bit damp — almost like she’s one of the dew-dapped flowers blooming on her gown — Washington’s short haircut was immediately a topic of conversation when she was first spotted on that green-carpeted staircase. The back of the cut is slightly tapered which, together with her choppy bangs, creates a fun mullet-pixie hybrid. Celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew made the magic happen, using a set of Conair tools and Schwarzkopf’s OSIS+ product line.

Cardi B

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Always one for serious drama, Cardi B decided to channel the major volume through her black tulle gown into her towering, sky-high beehive. The stacked style has to be at least a foot-plus in height, its wrapped hair placement a fun nod to the layers in her dress.

Sydney Sweeney

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In an unexpected twist, Sweeney showed up on the green carpet in a surprising color and cut. Not only is her butter-blonde hair suddenly a moody, inky, raven, but she now has lash-skimming bangs that add to the overall moody feel — an effect only heightened by those latex gloves. Her longtime hairstylist Glen Oropeza created this look using Kérastase products, one of his coolest-ever creations.