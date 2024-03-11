How does a supermodel unwind after a whirlwind fashion month tour of walking top runways like Versace and Chanel? Unplugging on a beach vacation would be an obvious assumption or a relaxing spa day consisting of full-body massage, steam room, and plunge pools would be another. However, if you’re Gigi Hadid, you catch a flight from Paris to Los Angeles, stop by a top hair salon shortly after landing, and dramatically cut off all of your hair into a chin-grazing bob. It’s like shedding all of the fashion season’s stress, if you will.

Amid the biggest stars prepping for the Oscars over the weekend, Hadid unveiled her new short haircut on Instagram with a vintage camcorder-style video shot by Alana O’Herlihy that she captioned, “dinner & a chop ✂️”. The clip shows celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan (the shears behind Jennifer Aniston’s now-iconic ‘90s “The Rachel” cut), taking his scissors to the model’s signature long California blonde hair, transforming it into a textured blunt bob that hits right under the chin.

After sending her followers in a collective freakout over the unexpected chop, Hadid gave her fans a better look at her new bob in a few behind-the-scene shots from the set of a photoshoot for her clothing brand, Guest In Residence. In the photos she posted to Instagram, her cut is styled by Laura Polko in undone beachy waves while makeup artist Patrick Ta made her complexion extra glowy with ample rosy blush.

Hadid’s celeb friends including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Kylie Jenner, and Camila Cabello were quick to flood the model’s comments praising the cut. While she just may have unlocked spring haircut inspiration for her followers, Hadid isn’t the only A-lister who’s gotten a bob in recent months. Just last week, Gabrielle Union debuted a nano version on Instagram, while Jennifer Aniston cut her hair into a lob ahead of the 2024 Golden Globes. And the latter is just one of many celebs who wore the classic cut on the red carpet.

So if Hadid’s fresh blunt bob is the catalyst that’s convinced you to go short this spring, it’s just all in a day’s work when you’re a top model.