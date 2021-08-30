As the summer comes to an end, it’s time to book fall hair appointments and, perhaps, try something new. Ahead of the new season, stars are making a solid case for going shorter and bolder. Take Kourtney Kardashian’s flipped bob, for example. The Poosh founder debuted the retro style in Venice with boyfriend Travis Barker this past weekend — and her hair looks straight out of a vintage beauty editorial.

For context, the couple was photographed hand-in-hand on a boat dock, looking as happy as can be during their Italian getaway. Kardashian opted for an edgy black and red ensemble for the occasion, which comprised a miniskirt, a long-sleeved black crop top, and studded footwear. She completed the look with silver accessories and round Prada sunglasses. All together, the look evoked a grunge ’90s aesthetic that managed to look very of the moment.

Her center-parted flipped bob couldn’t have paired with her outfit more perfectly. As far as TZR’s concerned, the image below looks like it could have been taken a couple decades ago if Kardashian tried to convince you as much. Nevertheless, it’s present day, and thus it’s safe to say that it’s not just ’90s fashion and accessories that are coming back, but beauty trends, as well.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

This is the first time Kardashian’s been seen rocking the flipped and center-parted hairstyle with her new and now-famous bob. The short ’do made its first appearance on Aug. 14. As you probably recall, the mom of three nearly broke Instagram by sharing a series of mirror selfies rocking the chop, brought to life by hairstylist Peter Savic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post with a simple scissors emoji to encourage followers to flip through her epic before-and-after shots.

Want a similar haircut for fall? While Appleton says bobs are “universally flattering,” he advises that clients speak with their hairstylist to determine the best length for their specific face shape. Ahead of your appointment, check out his helpful guide to bob length cuts based on face shapes, as seen in the Instagram post below.

The topic of going shorter has also been discussed in depth on social media. For example, TikTok user @bondenavant’s post about “how to determine if short hair will look good on you” has amassed 1.3 million likes and counting. She presents a way of measuring your face that supposedly determines if you’re meant to have short or long hair. Its accuracy, of course, hasn’t been proven, but people are clearly interested in the technique — and what it means for them.

The verdict? Be sure to chat with your hairstylist before committing to a bob. And if you do choose to go as short at Kardashian, be sure to try out the flipped ends look at least once — it’s too on-trend not to.